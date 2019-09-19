Warren Averett Asset Management Lowered Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $855,250; As Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) Stock Value Declined, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Upped Its Position

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.80B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $61.04. About 1.32 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 17/04/2018 – Southern Co. CFO Art P. Beattie to Retire; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 17/04/2018 – Southern Company Announces Changes to Executive Management Team; 01/05/2018 – Southern’s Georgia Power to Buy Energy From Invenergy Solar Farm; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES FUNDING NEW EQUITY NEEDS WITH INTERNAL PLANS; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN SEES UP TO $500M INVESTMENTS ANNUALLY AT POWER UNIT; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN COMPANY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 18/04/2018 – SOUTHERN’S HATCH 2 REACTOR CUT TO 50% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHERN: ART P. BEATTIE ANNOUNCED HIS PLANS TO RETIRE AS CFO; 10/05/2018 – New construction milestones reached at Vogtle nuclear expansion

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly & Company (LLY) by 10.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 65,371 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.24M, up from 59,288 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Eli Lilly & Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.95. About 2.06 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 26/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers 1Q Opdivo Revenue $1.51 Billion; 20/04/2018 – Lilly Reports Additional Top-Line Results from CYRAMZA® (ramucirumab) Phase 3 RANGE Study in Advanced or Metastatic Urothelial Cancer; 09/04/2018 – Merck: Keytruda Monotherapy Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 Study; 16/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN BRANDS DEBUT EXCLUSIVE COLLECTION WITH CELEBRATED RESORT WEAR BRAND LILLY PULITZER; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 23/04/2018 – $INCY $LLY FDA AdCom votes 9-Yes 6-No on whether safety data adequate to support approval of baricitinib 2 mg; 04/04/2018 – ELI LILLY AND CO – CYRAMZA HAS NOW DEMONSTRATED A SURVIVAL BENEFIT IN FOUR AGGRESSIVE, DIFFICULT-TO-TREAT TUMOR TYPES IN PHASE 3 STUDIES; 24/04/2018 – LILLY CEO IS `CONFIDENT’ OLUMIANT WILL REACH U.S. MARKET: BTV; 30/04/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA®

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.87 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 2,685 shares to 319,127 shares, valued at $47.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

