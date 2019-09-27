Warren Averett Asset Management Lifted Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake by $1.65 Million as Share Value Rose; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stock Price Declined, Hsbc Holdings Plc Has Upped by $1.58 Million Its Position

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.58% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT: FEB. TOTAL SYSTEM PASSENGERS UP 15.7% VS YEAR AGO; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – TOTAL SYSTEM AVAILABLE SEAT MILES FOR FEB 2018 1.14 BLN VS 1.03 BLN LAST YEAR; 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 402.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hsbc Holdings Plc bought 98,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 123,246 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 24,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hsbc Holdings Plc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.48. About 540,828 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY BOOSTS DISTRIBUTION 4.8% TO $0.22/PAIRED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q Rev $297.8M; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%

More notable recent Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “These 3 Unloved Tech Stocks Are Finally Recovering – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Understanding Interest Rates – and Why You Need to Care – Nasdaq” published on September 20, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “New Zealand measles outbreak prompts travel warning – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “China stocks gain ground on trade talk relief – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Dollar finds support as trade talks stay on track, euro nurses losses – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Hsbc Holdings Plc, which manages about $52.67 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline Plc (NYSE:GSK) by 365,015 shares to 173,053 shares, valued at $6.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sps Commerce Inc (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 16,719 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,935 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 33,758 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 417,362 shares. Prudential Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 48,830 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt holds 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) or 276,631 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bamco Ny invested in 4,950 shares or 0% of the stock. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Liability Company reported 67,935 shares. 31,795 were reported by Hrt Fincl Limited. Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 1.24M shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). M&T Fincl Bank holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 1.27M shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 653,996 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 686,252 shares. Investec Asset Management North America Inc owns 1.19 million shares or 1.77% of their US portfolio.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $293,938 activity. On Monday, August 12 the insider Nicholson Brian T. bought $147,644.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,278 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Fincl Gru holds 0.3% or 13,492 shares. Capital Limited accumulated 7,853 shares. Victory Capital reported 384,646 shares stake. First Citizens Retail Bank And Tru Co stated it has 78,562 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability has 1.27 million shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.01% or 4,972 shares in its portfolio. Rbf Ltd Llc accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.13% of the stock. American Grp Inc accumulated 62,870 shares or 0.03% of the stock. D E Shaw And owns 52,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Moreover, Farmers & Merchants Investments has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Ibm Retirement Fund holds 2,716 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Company reported 219,865 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) by 6,463 shares to 336,821 shares, valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 3,848 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,491 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).