Warren Averett Asset Management Lifted Its Regions Finl New (RF) Holding; Profire Energy (PFIE) Sentiment Is 0.54

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased Regions Finl Corp New (RF) stake by 259.06% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc acquired 53,426 shares as Regions Finl Corp New (RF)’s stock rose 5.01%. The Warren Averett Asset Management Llc holds 74,049 shares with $1.11M value, up from 20,623 last quarter. Regions Finl Corp New now has $15.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $15.22. About 6.35M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – Regions Fincl Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL RESULT IN AN AFTER-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $200 MLN; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 25/04/2018 – Regions Financial: Turner, 56, Will Succeed Chmn and CEO Grayson Hall; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015

Profire Energy Inc (PFIE) investors sentiment decreased to 0.54 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.40, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. The ratio has dropped, as 21 hedge funds increased and started new stock positions, while 39 sold and decreased their holdings in Profire Energy Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 19.89 million shares, down from 20.67 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Profire Energy Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 13 Reduced: 26 Increased: 14 New Position: 7.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VONE) stake by 6,463 shares to 336,821 valued at $45.37 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Southern Co (NYSE:SO) stake by 15,550 shares and now owns 16,362 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mai Cap Management holds 0.01% or 10,676 shares in its portfolio. Fsi Gp Ltd holds 428,473 shares or 7.6% of its portfolio. Cadence Capital Ltd holds 0.11% or 74,939 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.03% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 17,323 shares. Farmers Merchants holds 0.01% or 13,497 shares in its portfolio. Lbmc Investment Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Natixis Advsr Lp reported 80,158 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cipher Capital Limited Partnership owns 42,779 shares. Greenwich Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 113,098 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited reported 368 shares stake. Miller Howard Invests holds 2.72M shares. Andra Ap accumulated 449,900 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Co has 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). 27,994 were reported by Advisor Ptnrs Ltd Liability. Cornercap Counsel has 0.08% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 38,554 shares.

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Regions Financial Corp. closes 33 branches, opens nine – Birmingham Business Journal” on September 30, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “American Banker recognizes Regions exec as a Woman to Watch – Birmingham Business Journal” published on September 25, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Investorplace.com” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Regions Bank’s Kate Danella Named One of 25 Most Powerful Women to Watch in Banking and Finance by American Banker Magazine – Business Wire” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 31, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Regions Financial (NYSE:RF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Regions Financial has $18 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 16.10% above currents $15.22 stock price. Regions Financial had 6 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Strong Buy” rating in Monday, April 22 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) on Monday, April 22 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by SunTrust.

More notable recent Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Could Have A Place In Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE), The Stock That Slid 68% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Profire Energy, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PFIE) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Profire Energy Announces the Acquisition of Millstream Energy Products – GlobeNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

The stock decreased 7.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $1.76. About 70,419 shares traded. Profire Energy, Inc. (PFIE) has declined 57.06% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.06% the S&P500. Some Historical PFIE News: 04/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 11; 05/04/2018 – Profire Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Maxim for Apr. 12; 09/05/2018 – Profire Energy 1Q EPS 4c; 07/03/2018 Profire Energy Reports Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2017; 07/03/2018 – Correct: Profire Energy FY Rev $38.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Profire Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFIE); 14/05/2018 – Granahan Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in Profire Energy; 12/04/2018 – Profire Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Today; 07/03/2018 – Profire Energy 4Q Rev $38.2M

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Profire Energy, Inc. for 1.03 million shares. Perkins Capital Management Inc owns 543,050 shares or 0.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has 0.41% invested in the company for 1.07 million shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 613,837 shares.

Analysts await Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. PFIE’s profit will be $1.45 million for 14.67 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Profire Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.