Warren Averett Asset Management Increases Holding in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); New England Investment & Retirement Group Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) by 117.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc bought 2,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 3,828 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $934,000, up from 1,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $216.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $4.12 during the last trading session, reaching $228.77. About 3.39 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 513.85% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 11/05/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – 2023 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2023 AND THE 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON JUNE 1, 2028 – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 23/05/2018 – TSYS and Nationwide Celebrate 10-Year Anniversary With Contract Renewal; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 06/03/2018 TSYS Extends Agreement with Permanent TSB to Continue Processing its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pitcairn Communication has invested 0.27% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Liberty Mngmt has invested 1.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). 5,890 are held by Stanley. State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.42 million shares stake. Moreover, Donaldson Limited Liability Corp has 0.18% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Ontario – Canada-based Hillsdale Invest has invested 0.01% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 154,512 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Saturna Capital Corporation owns 6,305 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Next holds 0.12% or 4,750 shares in its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.13% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 28,714 shares. Mackenzie holds 0.15% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 230,694 shares. Cincinnati Corporation invested in 4.19% or 468,822 shares. Origin Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 45,657 shares. Associated Banc, Alabama-based fund reported 79,345 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 37,561 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $6.14 million activity. $1.50M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What UnitedHealth Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:UNH) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Miss UnitedHealth Group’s (NYSE:UNH) Impressive 208% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Much Of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Is An Attractive Investment To Consider – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Payment Processing Veteran Chuck Harris Joins Fast-Growing, Digital Giving Software Company iDonate – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “TSYS Introduces Breakthrough Authentication Platform – Business Wire” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Aphria, Hibbett Sports, and Total System Services Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shareholder Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Reminds Investors it is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ SFLY, MDSO, TSS, EE – GlobeNewswire” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Set to Join S&P 500 – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $100,278 activity.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares to 49,840 shares, valued at $7.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,564 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).