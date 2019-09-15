Warren Averett Asset Management Holds Stake in Total Sys Svcs (TSS); Church & Dwight (CHD) Share Value Rose While Etrade Capital Management Decreased Holding by $484,209

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01 million, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 1.39M shares traded or 23.28% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 23/04/2018 – Total System Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – DETAILS OF LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS ATTRIBUTABLE TO TSYS COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $4.25 TO $4.35; 29/03/2018 – TSYS to Broadcast First-Quarter 2018 Results; 07/03/2018 – TSYS Announces Agreement with Walmart to Implement New Payment Solution at Retail Locations Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEBRUARY 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM RPMS 937.3 MLN, UP 14.6 PCT; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Sees 2018 Total System Capacity Up 2.5%; 02/05/2018 – Delta Air April Total System Load Factor 85.1%

Etrade Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Church & Dwight Inc (CHD) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Etrade Capital Management Llc sold 6,633 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 20,236 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.48M, down from 26,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Etrade Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Church & Dwight Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.98. About 2.58 million shares traded or 66.94% up from the average. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) has risen 36.44% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.44% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.74 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 68 investors sold TSS shares while 186 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 131.94 million shares or 0.26% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc reported 27,621 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Company stated it has 0.33% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Oakworth Capital holds 0.27% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) or 10,868 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 0.01% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 473 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.18M shares or 0.33% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass invested 0.03% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Mufg Americas holds 0% or 323 shares. Fruth Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 2,000 shares. Harvest Mgmt Limited stated it has 1.32% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Korea Inv, Korea-based fund reported 600 shares. Clearbridge Invests Limited Com invested in 0% or 21,912 shares. Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 11,658 shares. Wolverine Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 31,280 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Com Tn has 0% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). Parkside Fin Bancorporation & owns 122 shares.

More notable recent Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Rigrodsky & Long, PA Files Class Action Suit Against Total System Services, Inc. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “BKS, EE, AVP and TSS SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Mergers – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Legal Investigation Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP is Investigating Whether the Sale of These Companies is Fair to Shareholders â€“ RTN, CY, TSS – GlobeNewswire” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Total System: Vote In Favor Of The Takeover Offer – Seeking Alpha” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Total System Services, Inc. (TSS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 9,365 shares, valued at $2.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 2,543 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,840 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA).

More notable recent Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.3% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Buybacks on again at Church & Dwight – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Church & Dwight: A Solid Firm With Strong Outlook – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The “Inverted Yield Curve” Is Signaling a Recession; These Stocks Could Weather the Storm – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Analysts await Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 5.17% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CHD’s profit will be $150.73 million for 29.50 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Church & Dwight Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.02% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CHD shares while 248 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 195.10 million shares or 1.30% less from 197.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Tru Fund has 5,135 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. 430 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Company. Atlanta Cap Management L L C stated it has 0.28% in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD). Jennison Assoc Lc has 477,029 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory Corp, Virginia-based fund reported 55,073 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 216 shares stake. Willingdon Wealth owns 503 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 5,725 shares or 0.79% of all its holdings. Tributary Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 0.17% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) for 33,800 shares. Tompkins Fin invested in 0.07% or 4,500 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 4,009 shares. Waverton Invest Limited accumulated 0.12% or 31,485 shares. King Luther Capital reported 2,930 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Lc has 13 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Burns J W & Inc New York has 0.57% invested in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Etrade Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.37 billion and $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN) by 15,739 shares to 490,424 shares, valued at $59.10 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 58,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 417,351 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).