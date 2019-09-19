Warren Averett Asset Management Has Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Shares Declined While Css Has Decreased Its Stake

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $60.8. About 3.79 million shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 23/04/2018 – CROWLEY, SOUTHERN CO. UNIT TO BUILD PUERTO RICO LNG MICROGRIDS; 30/03/2018 – Georgia Power stresses safety during spring storm season; 06/03/2018 – Southern Co.: Georgia Power Customers to Receive $1.2 B in Benefits From Tax Overhau; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CUTS HATCH 2 REACTOR TO 49% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SAYS AGGREGATE DEAL PRICE ABT $6.475B; 10/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CO SO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 21/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – TO ALSO SELL ENTITIES HOLDING SOUTHERN POWER’S INTERESTS IN PLANT OLEANDER AND PLANT STANTON TO NEXTERA ENERGY; 07/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO. PLANS FIVE-YEAR, $35B CAPITAL PROGRAM, AN INDUSTRI; 29/05/2018 – SOUTHERN CO – ONCE OPERATIONAL, ALL ATTRIBUTES GENERATED BY FACILITY WILL BE SOLD UNDER A 20-YR POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO AECC

Css Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) by 64.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc sold 4,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 2,735 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267,000, down from 7,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.82. About 1.26 million shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 13/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 20, 2018; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 18/04/2018 – Qualcomm’s $44 Billion Purchase of NXP Has ‘Hard to Resolve’ Issues: China; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 18/04/2018 – CHINA COMMERCE MINISTRY SAYS CHINA WILL REVIEW QUALCOMM-NXP DEAL IN A FAIR MANNER; 25/04/2018 – NXP #3 on List of Top Companies for Artificial Intelligence Chipset Innovation; 12/04/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O : CITIGROUP SAYS THERE IS SOME POTENTIAL FOR QCOM DEAL TO BREAK DUE TO APPROVAL FROM CHINA GIVEN THE TRADE WAR; 29/05/2018 – Qualcomm is expecting to meet this week with China’s antitrust regulators in a final push to secure clearance for its proposed $44 billion acquisition of NXP Semiconductors; 18/05/2018 – NXP Semiconductors Climbs on Report of China Regulatory Progress

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares to 15,670 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 6,661 shares in the quarter, for a total of 637,309 shares, and has risen its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (NYSE:RF).

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15 billion for 13.82 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 436,905 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 1St Source Commercial Bank, a Indiana-based fund reported 3,758 shares. Franklin Street Advsr Nc accumulated 12,369 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corp holds 0.23% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 1.21 million shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.89M shares. Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company holds 85,626 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. The California-based Fdx Advisors Incorporated has invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Field & Main Bancorp holds 0.05% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) or 900 shares. United Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 506,416 shares. First State Bank Of Omaha holds 11,860 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.08% or 110,076 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 0.21% or 1.45 million shares. Cibc Ww Mkts stated it has 0.09% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Axa reported 0.03% stake. Murphy Cap Management has invested 0.17% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $451.58M for 16.64 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

