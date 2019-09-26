Warren Averett Asset Management Has Boosted Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake; Lvw Advisors Trimmed Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Holding by $303,354 as Valuation Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) by 470.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 12,924 shares as the company’s stock rose 34.12% . The institutional investor held 15,670 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.01M, up from 2,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Total Sys Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $133.27. About 7.59 million shares traded or 511.70% up from the average. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 26/03/2018 – TSS 4Q Rev $4.83M; 24/04/2018 – Total Systems Services in Credit Agreement to Provide $1.75B 5-Yr Credit Facility; 07/03/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – COS’ ADVANCED AUTHCONTROL WILL BE IMPLEMENTED AT WALMART & SAM’S CLUBS LOCATIONS IN U.S; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 86.9% VS 85.8% IN MARCH 2017; 03/04/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES INC – MARCH TOTAL SYSTEM ASMS 21.80 BLN, UP 3.0 PCT; 09/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Total System Services $Benchmark 5Y, 10Y; 21/04/2018 – DJ Total System Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TSS); 05/04/2018 – Allegiant: March Scheduled Service Load Factor 87.7% Vs 84.5%, Total System Load Factor 85.9% Vs 82.7%; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – CREDIT AGREEMENT WAS USED TO REPAY IN FULL, BORROWINGS UNDER CERTAIN CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED FEB 23, 2016; 22/05/2018 – TSYS Extends Agreement with Allied Irish Bank to Continue Processing Its Credit and Debit Card Portfolios

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 53.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 2,661 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 2,294 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $263,000, down from 4,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $128.4. About 1.71 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – memsstar Recognized by Texas Instruments with 2017 Supplier Excellence Award; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Tl COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 17/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF TEXAS INSTRUMENTS JAPAN AND TEXAS INSTRUMENTS FOR “DIGITAL MODULATOR ENTROPY SOURCE”; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q REV. $3.79B, EST. $3.65B; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sales, Profit Jump — Earnings Review; 14/05/2018 – Texas Instruments Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 2Q Guidance Higher Than Analyst Expectations (Video); 17/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at Bernstein investor conference

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32B for 22.77 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Since September 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $100,278 activity.

