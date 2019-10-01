Warren Averett Asset Management Cut Its Southern Co (SO) Holding by $855,250 as Shares Rose; As Palo Alto Networks Common Stock Usd0.0001 (PANW) Market Value Declined, Schroder Investment Management Group Has Raised Holding by $902,944

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Southern Co (SO) by 48.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc sold 15,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.01% . The institutional investor held 16,362 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $904,000, down from 31,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Southern Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $61.54. About 437,491 shares traded. The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) has risen 17.30% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.30% the S&P500. Some Historical SO News: 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHERN 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 21/05/2018 – Georgia Power Company announces pricing of upsized cash tender offers; 16/04/2018 – Southern Company Increases Dividend For 17th Consecutive Year; Annualized Rate Goes To $2.40 Per Share; 09/04/2018 – SOUTHERN CEO SAYS TRADE PROTECTIONISM DOESN’T WORK IN LONG TERM; 20/04/2018 – MOODY’S LIQUIDITY-STRESS INDICATOR DOWN AGAIN IN MID-APRIL ON FAVORABLE CONDITIONS FOR US SPEC-GRADE COMPANIES; 10/04/2018 – Plant Farley Unit 1 planned activities underway for the continued production of clean, safe, reliable and affordable nuclear en; 03/04/2018 – Georgia Power customers to see $25 credit on April bills; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Southern Co Rtgs, Otlk Neg; Gulf Power Otlk Stble; 30/04/2018 – Smart Neighborhood™ by Alabama Power Nearing Completion in Suburban Birmingham

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 (PANW) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schroder Investment Management Group bought 4,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 98,396 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.05 million, up from 93,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Incorporated Common Stock Usd0.0001 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.83 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 215,169 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 10/04/2018 – Palo Alto Networks Announces Intent To Acquire Secdo; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 26/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – Y–Expand Emergency Department Facilities – 640-396 VA Palo Alto HCS -; 23/05/2018 – UKRAINE STATE SECURITY SERVICE SAYS IT IS PARTICULARLY CONCERNING THAT UKRAINIAN CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE APPEARS TO BE TARGET OF POSSIBLE ATTACK; 13/03/2018 – WASHINGTON/PALO ALTO, U.S. — U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision Monday to block Singaporean chipmaker Broadcom’s bid for American peer Qualcomm on national security grounds is not the first time his administration has used such reasoning to shield U.S. businesses from Chinese competition; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS TO BUY EVIDENT.IO FOR $300M IN CASH; 14/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS: INTENT TO BUY EVIDENT.IO; 07/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 3 REACTOR TO 69% FROM 0%: NRC; 02/04/2018 – USGS: M 1.0 – 1km W of Palo Cedro, CA; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE BAYER HEALTHCARE PHARMA, ROCHE PALO ALTO, GALENA BIOPHARMA

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.29, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 74 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 87 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 72.70 million shares or 28.86% less from 102.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Raymond James Na reported 1,369 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 139 shares or 0% of the stock. Andra Ap reported 16,500 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 13,454 shares. Suntrust Banks invested 0.01% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Tudor Corp Et Al owns 15,632 shares. Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 1.02M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Tru invested in 1,806 shares. American And Management reported 0.01% stake. Old Natl Comml Bank In reported 1,500 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Ltd Liability owns 322 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 2,090 shares or 0% of the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Mgmt has invested 0.48% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 2,925 were reported by Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc.

Schroder Investment Management Group, which manages about $42.96B and $93.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American National Insurance Company Common Stock Usd1 (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 2,992 shares to 135,428 shares, valued at $15.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Las Vegas Sands Corporation Common Stock Usd0.001 (NYSE:LVS) by 160,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,815 shares, and cut its stake in Northrop Grumman Corporation Common Stock Usd1 (NYSE:NOC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 33 investors sold SO shares while 284 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 312 raised stakes. 589.04 million shares or 2.90% more from 572.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has invested 0.15% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). National Asset Mngmt invested 0.14% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.1% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Mitchell Sinkler Starr Pa owns 12,245 shares. Gm Advisory Group Inc Inc stated it has 0.07% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Anchor Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 5,000 shares. First Natl owns 54,088 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Pitcairn has invested 0.02% in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO). Horseman Cap Mngmt Ltd has 22,000 shares. Sequoia Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) for 7,516 shares. Prudential Fincl reported 2.94 million shares. Umb Bancshares N A Mo has 84,833 shares. Kbc Group Nv stated it has 184,890 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Dnb Asset Management As invested in 139,609 shares or 0% of the stock. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 156,341 shares.

Analysts await The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.10 EPS, down 3.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.14 per share. SO’s profit will be $1.15B for 13.99 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by The Southern Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.50% EPS growth.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 4,744 shares to 87,502 shares, valued at $7.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 12,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,670 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

