Warren Averett Asset Management Continues to Hold Stake in Regions Finl New (RF); Private Advisor Group Lifted Its Stake in Cvs Health (CVS) by $2.48 Million

Private Advisor Group Llc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 74.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Advisor Group Llc bought 45,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 107,624 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.86 million, up from 61,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Advisor Group Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $81.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.67% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 4.58 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.39. About 9.20M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q Rev $1.42B; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 20/04/2018 – Regions Financial 1Q EPS 35c; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 27/04/2018 – Regions Bank Integrates Community Investment Capital and Syndication Businesses into Combined Regions Affordable Housing; 06/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – REGIONS FINANCIAL AGREES TO SELL INSURANCE BUSINESS TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS TOTALED $84 MLN COMPARED TO $63 MLN IN PREVIOUS QUARTER

Private Advisor Group Llc, which manages about $5.58 billion and $5.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 6,230 shares to 242,370 shares, valued at $13.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lamb Weston Hldgs Inc by 8,047 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,729 shares, and cut its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83B and $671.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 3,000 shares to 9,365 shares, valued at $2.74M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

