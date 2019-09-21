Warren Averett Asset Management Boosted Regions Finl New (RF) Stake; Diamond Hill Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by $38.78 Million as Stock Rose

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 259.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc bought 53,426 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 74,049 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, up from 20,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.96. About 14.49M shares traded or 26.31% up from the average. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS CONT OPS 35C, EST. 31C; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – Regions Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – TURNER WILL SUCCEED CHAIRMAN AND CEO GRAYSON HALL; 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL – TO SELL ITS REGIONS INSURANCE GROUP INC SUBSIDIARY TO BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS SEES GAIN ON SALE OF INSURANCE UNIT OF $200M; 30/04/2018 – Regions Courts Big Bank Talent With Charlotte Trading Expansion; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN INCREASED 21 BASIS POINTS; 21/03/2018 – Regions Bank Increases Prime Lending Rate; 21/03/2018 – Regions Financial: Regions Bank Raises Prime Rate to 4.75% From 4.50%

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 6.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 461,641 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.62% . The hedge fund held 6.51M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $547.78 million, down from 6.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $147.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $83.58. About 7.13M shares traded or 46.77% up from the average. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 59C, EST. 58C; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: EXPLOSIVES WERE FOUND IN A CAR AND RESIDENCE; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: TO STUDY LAWS FOR SAFER SCHOOLS, PROTECTING 2ND AMEND; 18/04/2018 – Abbott Labs Sees 2Q EPS Cont Ops 33c-35c; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT ABT.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.23 TO $1.33 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/05/2018 – ABBOTT: SUSPECT MAY HAVE INTENDED TO COMMIT SUICIDE; 15/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Abbott India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 03/05/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – EXPECTS ADVISOR HD GRID COMMERCIAL USE TO BEGIN ACROSS U.S. IN COMING MONTHS; 18/04/2018 – Abbott sticks to earlier forecasts, disappoints investors; 28/03/2018 – BIGFOOT BIOMEDICAL SAYS HAS COMPLETED $55 MLN SERIES B EQUITY FINANCING WITH NEW INVESTMENTS FROM ABBOTT, OTHER NEW & EXISTING INVESTORS

Warren Averett Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.83 billion and $671.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 15,550 shares to 16,362 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 8,482 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 44 investors sold RF shares while 173 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 693.98 million shares or 1.01% less from 701.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold ABT shares while 589 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 443 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 0.12% less from 1.26 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 12.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.75 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.48 billion for 24.88 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.44% EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19 billion and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 114,064 shares to 7.70M shares, valued at $333.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co. (NYSE:EMN) by 111,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.36M shares, and has risen its stake in Wesco International Inc. (NYSE:WCC).