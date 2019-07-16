Warning The York Water Company (YORW) pessimists! Matthew Poff just Picked up 12 shares.; Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Had 2 Analysts Last Week

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Ratings Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Canadian Pacific Railway had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, March 15. See Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) latest ratings:

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $44.78 billion. The firm transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and Sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machinery, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, crude, and metals and minerals, as well as forest and industrial, and consumer products. It has a 22.37 P/E ratio. It also transports intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers that can be transported by train, ship, and truck, as well as in domestic containers and trailers that can be moved by train and truck.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 4 investors sold The York Water Company shares while 26 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 4.76 million shares or 2.35% more from 4.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bancorporation Corp accumulated 41,977 shares. 103,231 were reported by Deprince Race And Zollo. North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has 37,900 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability holds 145,000 shares. 1,632 are held by Arcadia Investment Mi. State Street Corporation reported 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Sageworth Tru Company holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 1,621 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vermont-based Manchester Limited Company has invested 0.1% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Tortoise Lc has invested 0% in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Company has 24,182 shares. Kbc Nv has 54,312 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insurance has 0.01% invested in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) for 26,708 shares. Fulton Savings Bank Na invested 0.07% of its portfolio in The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW).

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $459.30 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 33.7 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.28 earnings per share, up 7.69% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.26 per share. YORW’s profit will be $3.63 million for 31.65 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.27% EPS growth.

Shareholder, Matthew Poff is the York Water Co’s insider who picked up shares of York Water Co, 12 to be precise. The company’s shares were based on a market price per share of $33.4, with the insider buying transaction having a market value near $400 U.S Dollars. Today, he holds 1,608 shares or 0.01% of York Water Co’s total market cap. A Form 4 freely available for review here revealed this investment activity. It was revealed on 16-07-2019 and filled with D.C. based-SEC.