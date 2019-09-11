Warning Terex (TEX) pessimists! John Sheehan just Obtained 751 shares.; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering DMC Global Inc. (BOOM)

Among 2 analysts covering DMC Global Inc (NASDAQ:BOOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. DMC Global Inc has $79 highest and $50 lowest target. $64.50’s average target is 36.22% above currents $47.35 stock price. DMC Global Inc had 8 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets with “Buy”. Roth Capital maintained DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) rating on Friday, March 22. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $50 target. See DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) latest ratings:

DMC Global Inc. operates technical product and process businesses in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $699.29 million. The firm operates in two divisions, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. It has a 13.49 P/E ratio. The NobelClad segment is involved in the production of explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for gas and oil, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, industrial refrigeration, and other industries.

Analysts await Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 27.94% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.68 per share. TEX’s profit will be $61.95M for 8.04 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.21 actual EPS reported by Terex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.10% negative EPS growth.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 15 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $78.31 million activity. Shares for $2,287 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Wednesday, July 10. BARR KEVIN A also bought $237 worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) shares. The insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought 572 shares worth $19,128. $43.70 million worth of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) was sold by Marcato Capital Management LP.

The stock increased 2.60% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $27.99. About 909,038 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, President, Terex Parts & Services; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 17/05/2018 – Marcato Reports 7.3% Stake in Terex; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 17/05/2018 – TEREX CORP HOLDER MARCATO CAPITAL REPORTS 7.3% STAKE; 07/05/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – TEREX BOOSTS CREDIT LINE FROM $450M TO $600M

John Sheehan currently serving as Senior Vice President – CFO of Terex Corp a few days ago purchased 751 shares of the Pinksheet-listed company. The new insider transaction has $19,594 US Dollars total value, at an average stock price value of $26.1. This is not his first insider trade, in the last month, he obtained another 545 shares worth $13,064 USD. John Sheehan right now owns 217,649 shares or 0.31% of the Company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).