Warning Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC) Pessimists! Dt Four Partners – Llc Just Acquired 10,847 Shares.; Compass Minerals International (CMP) Sentiment Is 1.82

Compass Minerals International Inc (CMP) investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 138 investment professionals increased and opened new equity positions, while 76 sold and decreased their holdings in Compass Minerals International Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 30.31 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Compass Minerals International Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 22 Reduced: 54 Increased: 95 New Position: 43.

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 5.89% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. for 77,000 shares. Cove Street Capital Llc owns 843,666 shares or 5.61% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bernzott Capital Advisors has 4.02% invested in the company for 610,449 shares. The Connecticut-based Lapides Asset Management Llc has invested 3.05% in the stock. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc, a Florida-based fund reported 1.08 million shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $469,087 activity.

Compass Minerals International, Inc., produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.68 billion. It operates in three divisions: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. It has a 28.51 P/E ratio. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Compass Minerals: Full-Year 2018 Net Earnings Outlook Unchanged; Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; COMPASS MINERALS SEES FY EPS $2.75 TO $3.25, EST. $2.90; COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL - IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; Compass Minerals Sold Approximately 4.3M Tons of Highway Deicing Salt Products in 1Q; COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL - EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE

Tejon Ranch 1Q EPS 6c; Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); Tejon Ranch Co. to Participate in 30th Annual ROTH Conference; TEJON RANCH - BELIEVES VARIABILITY OF QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS WILL CONTINUE DURING 2018 DUE TO NATURE OF CURRENT FARMING & REAL ESTATE ACTIVITIES; Tejon Ranch 4Q EPS 1c

Dt Four Partners – Llc, an insider of Tejon Ranch Co a few days ago bought 10,847 shares of the California-based company. The insider trade has $174,962 USD total value, at an average price-per-share of $16.1. Dt Four Partners – Llc currently has 975,300 shares which make up around 10%+ of the California-Company’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).

Tejon Ranch Co. operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. The company has market cap of $425.50 million. The firm operates through five divisions: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. It has a 96.41 P/E ratio. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment is involved in the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; construction of pre-leased buildings; construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 sales for $2.12 million activity. Shares for $38,937 were bought by TOWERVIEW LLC. $1.16M worth of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) was bought by DT Four Partners – LLC.