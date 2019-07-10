Warning Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (HY) pessimists! Alison Rankin just Bought 54 shares.; Hawk Ridge Management Boosted By $2.55 Million Its Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) Holding

Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC) stake by 25.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 141,400 shares as Orion Engineered Carbons S A (OEC)’s stock declined 29.33%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 697,742 shares with $13.25M value, up from 556,342 last quarter. Orion Engineered Carbons S A now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.45. About 247,600 shares traded. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) has declined 30.44% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.87% the S&P500. Some Historical OEC News: 13/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Carbons Plans to Install Innovative Pollution Control Technology at Its Louisiana Plant; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.4% of Orion Engineered; 05/03/2018 Orion Announces Filing of Annual Report for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY TOTAL VOLUMES INCREASED BY 4.0% TO 286.1 KMT; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY BASIC EPS $0.41; 10/04/2018 – Orion Engineered Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Westfield Capital Company Buys 2% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Buys New 1.7% Position in Orion Engineered; 09/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS S.A. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 17/05/2018 – ORION ENGINEERED CARBONS SA – QTRLY ADJ EPS $0.52

Since March 1, 2019, it had 1389 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $18.61 million activity. $51,230 worth of stock was bought by RANKIN CLAIBORNE R on Thursday, March 28. $226,901 worth of stock was bought by RANKIN ALFRED M ET AL on Friday, March 29. Shares for $1,161 were bought by RANKIN ELIZABETH B on Thursday, March 7. 15 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $975 were bought by SEELBACH SCOTT W. Shares for $194 were bought by Butler Griffin B. 6 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) shares with value of $390 were bought by David BH Williams – Trustee UAD The Helen Charles Williams 2004 Trust. On Tuesday, March 26 the insider RANKIN VICTOIRE G bought $187.

Alison Rankin, shareholder of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc, in an insider buying trade took 54 shares whose amount is estimated to be $2,907 at average stock price of $53.8. This is not her first insider trade, in the last 30 days, she purchased another 2,858 shares worth $150,652 USD. Dated 10/07/2019 the deal document is free at your disposal for review here. Alison Rankin owns 2.02% of the -company’s market cap or 337,291 shares.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $53.82. About 21,815 shares traded. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) has declined 27.21% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.64% the S&P500. Some Historical HY News: 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q Rev $788.2M; 09/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/03/2018 Rosneft says repayments from Venezuela are “proceeding on schedule” #OOTT – ! $IG $HY; 21/04/2018 – DJ HYSTER YALE MATERIALS HANDLING CL , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (); 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, United Financial, Cadiz, Spark Energy, First Citiz; 01/05/2018 – Hyster-Yale Materials 1Q EPS 90c; 30/04/2018 – BALLARD & HYSTER-YALE SIGN SUPPLY PACT; 24/04/2018 – Exclusive: Bond giant Pimco to seal £5.5bn purchase of Bradford & Bingley mortgages from British taxpayers. Announcement expected in coming days. – ! $IG $HY; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE MATERIALS HANDLING INC – BOARD INCREASED ITS REGULAR CASH DIVIDEND FROM 30.25 CENTS TO 31.0 CENTS PER SHARE; 09/05/2018 – HYSTER-YALE BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 31C FROM 30.25C, EST. 31.5C

