Warning First Merchants (FRME) pessimists! Patrick Sherman just Paid for 13 shares.; Greenwich Investment Management Has Boosted By $1.61 Million Its Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Position

Since January 2, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $10,825 activity. Sherman Patrick A also bought $482 worth of First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) on Friday, February 1. Another trade for 45 shares valued at $1,667 was bought by Lehman Gary.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding firm for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company has market cap of $1.88 billion. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities. It has a 11.6 P/E ratio. The firm also provides personal and corporate trust, full-service brokerage, corporate, letters of credit, and repurchase agreements services.

The First Merchants Corp’s director Patrick Sherman picked up – 13 shares of First Merchants Corp, based on the average share price which is $37.1 for each one share. The company’s shares now has a value of roughly $482 U.S. Dollars. It seems he is very active lately as in the last 30 days, he acquired additional 15 shares of the company, worth $507 USD. For complete details of this acquisition please refer to the Washington-based SEC’s Form 4 available online here. Patrick Sherman today possess 39,066 shares which are equivalent to around 0.08% of the Indiana-Company’s total market cap (Market Capitalization is a measurement of business value based on share price and number of shares outstanding).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.22, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 16 investors sold First Merchants Corporation shares while 57 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 35.99 million shares or 2.64% more from 35.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Limited Liability Co owns 1.04 million shares. Dean Cap Management holds 1.22% or 19,731 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Nv owns 20,877 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.24% or 40,869 shares. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.01% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 168,710 shares. Parametric Port Associate Ltd Llc owns 207,372 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 7,109 shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 0% invested in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 29,100 shares. Sei Invests reported 34,083 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) for 20,669 shares. New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME). Wells Fargo Commerce Mn invested in 0% or 281,206 shares. Vanguard Group Inc accumulated 4.68M shares. Ameritas Prtn holds 0.01% or 4,498 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0% in First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) or 3,953 shares.

Analysts await First Merchants Corporation (NASDAQ:FRME) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.82 EPS, up 2.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.8 per share. FRME’s profit will be $40.73M for 11.53 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by First Merchants Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.13% EPS growth.

