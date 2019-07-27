Warning Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPIX) pessimists! J Kazimi just Bought 1,680 shares.; CODERES SA MADRID ORDINARY SHARES (CODEF) Sellers Increased By 10750% Their Shorts

CODERES SA MADRID ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CODEF) had an increase of 10750% in short interest. CODEF’s SI was 21,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 10750% from 200 shares previously. With 88,200 avg volume, 0 days are for CODERES SA MADRID ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CODEF)’s short sellers to cover CODEF’s short positions. It closed at $3.416 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.75. About 9,647 shares traded. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) has declined 6.35% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CPIX News: 18/04/2018 – CUMBERLAND’S DAVID KOTOK CONCLUDES BLOOMBERG RADIO INTERVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 7:45 PM; 25/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland OPEB Board Wed, 4/25/2018, 2:30 PM; 09/05/2018 – Cumberland Consulting Group Announces Sponsorship of 20th Annual Medicaid and Government Pricing Congress; 21/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Finance Sub-Committee Wed, 3/21/2018, 7:15 PM; 08/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Thu, 3/8/2018, 5:00 PM; 12/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland School Committee Thu, 4/12/2018, 7:15 PM; 26/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Committee on Education Funding and Development Mon, 3/26/2018, 7:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Cumberland Fire District – Personnel Committee Tue, 3/27/2018, 7:00 PM; 09/04/2018 – Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Expands into Oncology Support

Investors sentiment increased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 0.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 7 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 3.72 million shares or 1.46% more from 3.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys holds 0% of its portfolio in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 53,800 shares. Vanguard Gru holds 368,725 shares. Illinois-based Northern Trust has invested 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 13,100 shares in its portfolio. 77,115 are owned by Bard Associates. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P holds 876,239 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Ariel Ltd Liability Company reported 1.20M shares. Tower Research Cap Ltd Llc (Trc) accumulated 337 shares. Oakworth reported 3,052 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 48,610 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX). Moreover, Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 10,000 shares. Fin Advisers Lc holds 16,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) for 18,985 shares.

The Chairman and CEO of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, J Kazimi has made a sudden deal in the ‘s company that is having a value of $10,463 U.S Dollars. As published in the D.C. based-SEC electronic form filed on July 26, 2019, J purchased 1,680 shares based on an average price-per-share of $6.2. J Kazimi now indirectly has rights to 0 shares. He also directly has rights to 5764162 shares. In total he holds a stake of 37.10%.

Analysts await Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. CPIX’s profit will be $776,852 for 28.75 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.09 actual EPS reported by Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $113,891 activity. KAZIMI A J bought $9,351 worth of stock or 1,526 shares. Shares for $9,677 were bought by Young Caroline on Friday, April 5. On Monday, April 1 Galante Joseph C bought $9,351 worth of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) or 1,526 shares. 1,971 shares valued at $12,447 were bought by Krogulski Kenneth on Friday, April 12. Another trade for 3,846 shares valued at $22,578 was bought by JACOBS JOEY A.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care and gastroenterology markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $89.34 million. It marketed products include Acetadote injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for oral solution, a prescription laxative; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of H. pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; and Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates in Phase II clinical trials comprise Hepatoren (ifetroban) injection for the treatment of hepatorenal syndrome; Boxaban (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of aspirin-exacerbated respiratory disease; Vasculan (ifetroban) oral capsule for the treatment of systemic sclerosis; and Portaban for the treatment of portal hypertension.