Warning Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) pessimists! Steven Kesler just Invested in 360 shares.; CSG Systems International Has 1.72 Sentiment

Sentiment for CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS)

CSG Systems International Inc (CSGS) investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.85, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 110 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 64 sold and trimmed stakes in CSG Systems International Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 32.00 million shares, down from 32.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding CSG Systems International Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 55 Increased: 76 New Position: 34.

River Road Asset Management Llc holds 1.11% of its portfolio in CSG Systems International, Inc. for 1.17 million shares. Dean Capital Management owns 15,023 shares or 1.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has 0.93% invested in the company for 200,202 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.54% in the stock. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 89,199 shares.

The stock increased 1.86% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $52.7. About 182,473 shares traded. CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) has risen 26.89% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.89% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGS News: 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL SAYS ON MARCH 5, CO ENTERED INTO NEW $350 MLN CREDIT AGREEMENT WHICH REPLACED CREDIT AGREEMENT ENTERED INTO IN FEB 2015; 20/04/2018 – ROVSING GROUP WINS SERVICE CONTRACT FROM CNES FOR CSG; 21/05/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – JOHNS’ APPOINTMENT AS CFO FOLLOWS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED RETIREMENT OF FORMER CFO RANDY WIESE; 31/05/2018 – GCI Launches New Data Compliance Solution with CSG; 10/04/2018 – Pitney Bowes Expands Relationship with CSG; 29/03/2018 – CSG SMART SCIENCE & TECHNOLOGY 300222.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO RAISE UP TO 1.5 BLN YUAN IN SHARE PRIVATE PLACEMENT TO FUNDS PROJECTS; 08/03/2018 – CSG SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL INC – REFINANCED AGREEMENT INCLUDE AN INCREASE IN TENOR OF LOAN FROM FEBRUARY 2020 TO MARCH 2023; 08/03/2018 – CSG Systems Gets $350M Credit Agreemen; 08/04/2018 – CSG HOLDING 000012.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE UP TO 4.0 BLN YUAN COMMERCIAL PAPER; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Csg’s B3 Cfr, Downgrades First-lien Debt To B3

More notable recent CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CSG Systems (CSGS) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “CSG Systems International (CSGS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CSG Systems International, Inc. (CSGS) CEO Bret Griess on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can You Imagine How CSG Systems International’s (NASDAQ:CSGS) Shareholders Feel About The 76% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “CSG Systems International Reports Results for Second Quarter 2019 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

CSG Systems International, Inc. provides business support solutions primarily to the communications industry. The company has market cap of $1.74 billion. The Company’s suite of solutions comprises Advanced Convergent Platform, a billing and customer care platform for cable and satellite providers; Total Service Mediation framework that supports offline and real-time mediation requirements; Singleview solution to deliver real-time charging services; and Wholesale Business Management Solution (WBMS), a settlements system, which handles voice, data, and content services. It has a 22.71 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s solutions also include customer interaction management solutions that process interactive voice, SMS/text, print, e-mail, Web, and fax messages on behalf of clients; and managed services.

Since July 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,716 activity. On Monday, July 15 KESLER STEVEN D bought $9,716 worth of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) or 360 shares.

The stock increased 1.62% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $28.84. About 577,739 shares traded. Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) has declined 5.32% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.32% the S&P500. Some Historical OFC News: 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q EPS 17c; 01/05/2018 – S&P: CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES TRUST ‘BBB-‘ RATING AFFIRMED; 26/04/2018 – Corporate Office Ppties 1Q Rev $155.5M; 30/04/2018 – Frontier Capital Company Buys Into Corporate Office Properties; 26/04/2018 – CORPORATE OFFICE PROPERTIES 1Q AFFO/SHR 50C, EST. 49C; 07/05/2018 – COPT Executes Two Build-to-Suit Leases; 20/04/2018 – DJ Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OFC); 26/04/2018 – OFC SEES 2Q AFFO/SHR 48C TO 50C, EST. 50C; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Corporate Office Properties ‘BBB-‘ Rating; 18/04/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind US Foods Holding, Tahoe Resources, Corporate Office Properties Trust, World Accept

More notable recent Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Judging Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Steve Budorick on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Jefferies Has 10 Big Reasons to Buy Real Estate and 5 Top Picks – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “COPT Declares 87th Consecutive Common Dividend – Business Wire” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Corporate Office Properties Trust’s (NYSE:OFC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold Corporate Office Properties Trust shares while 66 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 105.83 million shares or 2.05% more from 103.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Advsrs Incorporated Oh reported 545,902 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America reported 0.23% stake. North Star owns 162 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Legal And General Gp Public Limited holds 0.01% or 464,845 shares. Westpac accumulated 0% or 112,174 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 50,355 shares. 6,982 are held by Eii Capital Management Incorporated. 32,183 are owned by Ameritas Partners Incorporated. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 4 shares. Moreover, Principal Fincl Gp Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 3.40M shares. D E Shaw & Communication accumulated 0.02% or 566,930 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) for 1.06M shares. V3 Mngmt Lp holds 4.2% or 806,650 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 191,226 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can reported 103,134 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 2 analysts covering Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Office Properties Trust has $2800 highest and $2300 lowest target. $25.50’s average target is -11.58% below currents $28.84 stock price. Office Properties Trust had 3 analyst reports since March 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) rating on Tuesday, April 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Underweight” rating and $2300 target. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2.

Corporate Office Properties Trust director Steven Kesler on the 16-08-2019 purchased a total of 360 shares of the firm valued at $9,716 USD. This is at an average stock price per share of $27.0 USD. The transaction was revealed in a SEC filing on 16-08-2019. Today, Steven Kesler has 39,166 shares or about 0.04% of Corporate Office Properties Trust’s market capitalization (total value of the shares outstanding).

COPT is an office REIT that owns, manages, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology related activities servicing priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?). The company has market cap of $3.21 billion. The Firm also owns a portfolio of office properties located in select urban/urban-like submarkets within its regional footprint with durable Class-A office fundamentals and characteristics (?Regional Office Properties?). It has a 19.24 P/E ratio. As of September 30, 2017, the Company derived 87% of core portfolio annualized revenue from Defense/IT Locations and 13% from its Regional Office Properties.