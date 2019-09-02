Ward Ferry Management LTD Upped Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Position by $12.80 Million; Sysco (SYY) Market Valuation Declined While Mackay Shields Boosted Position by $445,698

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 438,993 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 9.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 6,753 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 78,062 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.21 million, up from 71,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.33. About 2.12M shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Net $330.1M; 16/05/2018 – Sysco “Delivering in a Big Way” Upon Return to the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 22/03/2018 – SYSCO REPORTS UPSIZING OF PENDING CASH TENDER OFFER

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $14.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sprint Corporation (NYSE:S) by 1.13M shares to 1.11M shares, valued at $6.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 16,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,945 shares, and cut its stake in Caseys Gen Stores Inc (NASDAQ:CASY).