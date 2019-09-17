Ward Ferry Management LTD Stake in Yy (YY) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; As Ii Vi (IIVI) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Css Has Increased Holding

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $62.14. About 453,381 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Css Llc increased its stake in Ii Vi Inc (IIVI) by 37.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Css Llc bought 13,648 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.52% . The institutional investor held 50,148 shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.83M, up from 36,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Css Llc who had been investing in Ii Vi Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $40.37. About 100,271 shares traded. II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has declined 5.92% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.92% the S&P500. Some Historical IIVI News: 26/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Acquire CoAdna, a Leader in Wavelength Selective Switches; 15/05/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Facility for Epitaxial Wafer Manufacturing; 08/05/2018 – II-VI at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Co., LLC Today; 14/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Introduces 1 kW Direct Diode Laser Engine; 22/05/2018 – II-VI Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q REV. $295M TO $305M, EST. $299.4M; 19/03/2018 – Tech Today: Bad Facebook, Oracle On Tap, Buying II-VI, Selling Arista — Barron’s Blog; 23/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated Opens New Applications Laboratory in Detroit for Laser Materials Processing; 09/03/2018 – Il-Vl Incorporated to Participate at the OIDA Executive Forum and Present at OFC; 01/05/2018 – II-VI SEES 4Q EPS 37C TO 43C

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $493,496 activity.

Css Llc, which manages about $1.74B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zillow Group Inc (Put) by 8,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $232,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Okta Inc (Put) by 5,305 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,500 shares, and cut its stake in Epr Pptys.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 35 investors sold IIVI shares while 57 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 56.44 million shares or 1.00% more from 55.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% stake. Huntington Comml Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) for 800 shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag has 31,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Boothbay Fund Ltd has invested 0.12% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0.01% stake. 299,221 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Tt Interest has 61,251 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). York Cap Mgmt Glob Advsr has invested 0.24% in II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI). Hillcrest Asset Limited Liability Corporation reported 180,969 shares or 1.03% of all its holdings. Argent Capital Management Lc reported 72,050 shares. Shelton accumulated 0.01% or 5,926 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 7,452 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 23,548 shares.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.28 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Puxin Ltd by 934,600 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.