Ward Ferry Management LTD Stake in 58 Com (WUBA) Lifted by $14.99 Million as Share Value Declined; Reinhart Partners Maintains Holding in Air Lease Cl A (AL)

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14M, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42B market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.55 million shares traded or 84.02% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Reinhart Partners Inc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp Cl A (AL) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reinhart Partners Inc bought 29,072 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% . The institutional investor held 178,517 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.38M, up from 149,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $44.03. About 779,894 shares traded or 3.25% up from the average. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 3.40% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 03/05/2018 – Air Lease Corp Increases Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility to $4.5B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Air Lease Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AL); 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE `SKEPTICAL’ OF BOEING, AIRBUS OUTPUT BOOSTS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 25/05/2018 – Boeing 737 MAX 8 joins Sunwing Fleet; inaugural flight Seattle-Toronto brings first of four aircraft home; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Net $110.7M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORP – ANNOUNCED A MEDIUM-TERM LEASE AGREEMENT WITH Hl FLY (PORTUGAL) FOR ONE ROLLS-ROYCE TRENT 7000-POWERED AIRBUS A330-900NEO AIRCRAFT; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold AL shares while 70 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 97.89 million shares or 7.33% more from 91.21 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Reinhart Partners Inc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $1.13B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco (NYSE:MAS) by 48,809 shares to 445,242 shares, valued at $18.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ventas Inc Com (NYSE:VTR) by 6,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,820 shares, and cut its stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK).