Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Its Yy (YY) Holding by $16.13 Million; Share Price Declined; Shareholder Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio Raised Illumina (ILMN) Position

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $57.49. About 376,581 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio bought 7,411 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 116,750 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.27M, up from 109,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $270. About 1.35 million shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY – COMPANIES ALSO PLANNING TO BROADEN CLINICAL UTILITY OF FULL PANEL BY OBTAINING REGULATORY APPROVAL FOR OTHER ASSAY CONTENT; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 24/04/2018 – Illumina 1Q EPS $1.41; 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Made One-Time Payment to Illumina and Will Pay Royalties on Sales of Future Commercialized Products; 29/05/2018 – Illumina at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 12; 23/03/2018 – Illumina Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET)

Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio, which manages about $19.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5,678 shares to 39,955 shares, valued at $3.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fidelity National Infor (NYSE:FIS) by 31,869 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 122,548 shares, and cut its stake in Carter’s Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guardian Capital Advsr Lp reported 1,220 shares stake. The Michigan-based Sigma Planning has invested 0.04% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Co Ny stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Kbc Group Nv has 0.19% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Pittenger & Anderson invested in 0% or 80 shares. Moreover, Page Arthur B has 1.24% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Smith Salley & Associate owns 1,628 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Bancshares Of Hawaii holds 1,885 shares. 27,078 are owned by Sg Americas Ltd. Hudock Cap Gp Lc owns 410 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited holds 148,750 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ashfield Ptnrs Lc reported 1.23% stake. Boston Private Wealth Lc owns 7,670 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 3,365 shares in its portfolio. Azimuth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 31,119 shares or 0.65% of the stock.

