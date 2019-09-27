Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised Its 58 Com (WUBA) Holding by $14.99 Million; Shareholder Krensavage Asset Management Upped United Therapeutics (UTHR) Holding

Krensavage Asset Management Llc increased its stake in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) by 8.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% . The institutional investor held 550,299 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.96 million, up from 505,299 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in United Therapeutics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.29% or $2.8 during the last trading session, reaching $82.2. About 427,261 shares traded. United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) has declined 34.11% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.11% the S&P500. Some Historical UTHR News: 27/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS SAYS CEO MARTINE ROTHBLATT’S FY 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $37.1 MLN WHICH INCLUDED $33.1 MLN IN OPTION/STAP AWARDS – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Consonance Capital Management Buys 1.3% of United Therapeutics; 02/05/2018 – Analytic Investors LLC Exits Position in United Therapeutics; 26/03/2018 – Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Bd; 26/03/2018 Roger Jeffs, Former Co-CEO of United Therapeutics, Joins Pluristem’s Strategic Advisory Board; 07/05/2018 – United Therapeutics Corporation Reports 43.3% Stake In SteadyMed; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Buy SteadyMed — Deal Digest; 30/04/2018 – UNITED THERAPEUTICS: ADDED $2.63/SHR IF TREVYENT MILESTONE MET; 02/05/2018 – United Therapeutics 1Q Net $244.5M; 30/04/2018 – United Therapeutics to Acquire SteadyMed Ltd. in $216M Deal

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 515,662 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.41, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 69 investors sold UTHR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 38.81 million shares or 4.33% less from 40.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 56,985 were accumulated by Retirement System Of Alabama. Ameritas Investment Prns has 0.05% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR) for 12,868 shares. Blackrock has invested 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Sio Capital Mgmt Ltd Company holds 82,892 shares or 1.56% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Inc accumulated 5,712 shares or 0% of the stock. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 0% invested in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Csat Investment Advisory LP reported 0% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Consonance Mngmt LP invested 4.26% of its portfolio in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). The Delaware-based Riverhead Capital Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). 115,153 are held by Ameriprise Fincl. 7,720 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys. Hightower Advisors Lc has 12,198 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, Alaska-based fund reported 4,651 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 0.01% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR). Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% in United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR).