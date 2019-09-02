Ward Ferry Management LTD Raised By $16.13 Million Its Yy (YY) Stake; Gladstone Land Has 1.31 Sentiment

Gladstone Land Corp (LAND) investors sentiment decreased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.05, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 34 investment professionals opened new and increased stock positions, while 26 decreased and sold holdings in Gladstone Land Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 5.12 million shares, down from 5.26 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Gladstone Land Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 15 Increased: 24 New Position: 10.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ward Ferry Management Ltd acquired 192,077 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd holds 1.22 million shares with $102.71M value, up from 1.03 million last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.54B valuation. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share

Gladstone Land Corporation, an externally-managed agricultural real estate investment trust, owns and leases farmland for independent and corporate farming activities in the United States. The company has market cap of $239.32 million. The firm also owns various farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, buildings for the storage and assembly of boxes for shipping produce, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. It has a 64.66 P/E ratio. As of September 5, 2017, it owned 71 farms covering an area of 61,048 acres in 8 states in the United States.

Foster & Motley Inc holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Gladstone Land Corporation for 477,188 shares. Bard Associates Inc owns 123,850 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.37% invested in the company for 343,040 shares. The California-based Diligent Investors Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Pecaut & Co., a Iowa-based fund reported 9,365 shares.

Analysts await Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 20.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.15 per share. LAND’s profit will be $2.50 million for 23.98 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual EPS reported by Gladstone Land Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.69% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.17% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.51. About 161,820 shares traded or 10.09% up from the average. Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) has declined 1.88% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical LAND News: 14/05/2018 – Punch & Associates Inv Mgmt Buys 2% Position in Gladstone Land; 27/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Pricing of Common Stk Offering; 26/03/2018 – Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stk Offering; 20/04/2018 – DJ Gladstone Land Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAND); 05/04/2018 – GLADSTONE LAND CORP SAYS EXPECTS MINIMAL TO NO IMPACT ON ITS FARMS AND TENANTS FROM “THE DEVELOPING TRADE CONFLICT WITH CHINA”; 02/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PetMed Express, DCP Midstream Partners, LP, Gladstone Land, Federated National Hol; 14/03/2018 Gladstone Land Entered Into10-Year, Triple-Net Lease With True Blue Farms; 05/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Anticipates Minimal Impact from Trade Tariffs; 10/04/2018 – Gladstone Land Announces Monthly Cash Distributions for April, May, and June 2018 and Announces Earnings Release and Conferen; 07/05/2018 – Gladstone Land Corporation Earnings Call and Webcast Information

Among 4 analysts covering YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY Inc has $97 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $83.28’s average target is 45.72% above currents $57.15 stock price. YY Inc had 10 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Nomura. Bank of America maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Tuesday, August 20. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $8300 target. Nomura upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating. Daiwa Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.