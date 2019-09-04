Ward Ferry Management LTD Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Has Lifted by $12.80 Million as Stock Price Declined; Advisory Research Has Increased Stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by $1.01 Million as Share Value Declined

Advisory Research Inc increased its stake in Allison Transmission Holding (ALSN) by 3.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc bought 22,991 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.98% . The hedge fund held 623,029 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.99 million, up from 600,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Allison Transmission Holding for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $44.11. About 168,277 shares traded. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) has risen 9.88% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSN News: 11/05/2018 – Allison Transmission announces Fred Bohley as next CFO; 06/03/2018 – FITCH RATES ALLISON TRANSMISSION’S PROPOSED NOTES ‘BB’/’RR4’; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, WITH CASH ON HAND, TO REPAY $400 MLN OF TERM B-3 LOAN, AMONG OTHERS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: ALSN May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Consecutive Gain; 21/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION HOLDINGS INC – AMENDMENT REFINANCED APPROXIMATELY $1,176 MLN OF TERM LOAN DEBT DUE SEPTEMBER 23, 2022; 05/03/2018 – lnfosys Selected by Allison Transmission to Provide Next-Generation Infrastructure Management Services; 05/04/2018 – Allison Transmission Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION SEEKS TO AMEND TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022; 19/04/2018 – DJ Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALSN); 06/03/2018 – ALLISON TRANSMISSION – UNIT IS SEEKING TO AMEND CREDIT AGREEMENT TO REDUCE INTEREST RATE MARGIN ON TERM B-3 LOAN DUE 2022

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91M shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10 million, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.81B market cap company. The stock increased 4.23% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $30.07. About 183,821 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 08/29/2019: AMK, TD, BAC, NOAH – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: This Drug Stock’s Drop is “Overdone” – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALSN shares while 103 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 113.91 million shares or 3.38% less from 117.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.07% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Teachers Retirement holds 10,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 0.04% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 2.64 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 21,417 shares. Bowling Mngmt Limited has invested 0.46% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 2.52 million shares. Dana Invest Advisors Inc holds 348,103 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp owns 0.02% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 12.83 million shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory Svcs has 0.24% invested in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) for 24,372 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). The California-based San Francisco Sentry Invest Grp (Ca) has invested 0% in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 0.01% or 15,585 shares. 333 were accumulated by Massmutual Fsb Adv. Citigroup reported 167,609 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 15,739 are held by Principal Fincl Gru Inc.

More notable recent Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:ALSN) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Allison Transmission Schedules First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Allison Transmission Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “ALSN vs. RACE: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Allison Transmission Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: July 31, 2019.