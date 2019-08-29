Ward Ferry Management LTD Maintains Stake in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH); Middleby (MIDD) Shareholder Aurora Investment Counsel Lowered Its Stake by $611,910 as Shares Rose

Aurora Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Middleby (MIDD) by 22.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurora Investment Counsel sold 4,707 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.91% . The institutional investor held 15,885 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.07 million, down from 20,592 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel who had been investing in Middleby for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.31. About 347,711 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 33.42% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.42% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $29. About 248,400 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $51,233 activity.

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Btim Corp owns 0.2% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 112,842 shares. Hilltop Hldgs accumulated 1,950 shares. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.08% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) or 265,470 shares. Bares Inc accumulated 2.07 million shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 21,208 shares in its portfolio. Coastline invested in 0.14% or 7,095 shares. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 4,800 shares. Hartline Corp has invested 0.42% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Asset Management One owns 24,640 shares. Argi Services Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1,795 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 0.03% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Covington Capital Management owns 44 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc, a Illinois-based fund reported 154,559 shares. First Manhattan Com, New York-based fund reported 676 shares. Utah Retirement System has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD).