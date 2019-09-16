Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered Yy (YY) Position; Shorts at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Raised By 29.17%

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 12.21% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd holds 1.07 million shares with $74.80 million value, down from 1.22 million last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $61.43. About 510,641 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) had an increase of 29.17% in short interest. CM’s SI was 10.52M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 29.17% from 8.14M shares previously. With 425,500 avg volume, 25 days are for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)’s short sellers to cover CM’s short positions. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $82.62. About 2.44M shares traded or 457.96% up from the average. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 13.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Commercial Banking, Wealth Management Net C$310M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 27/03/2018 CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – DOMESTIC PUBLIC OFFERING OF $1.50 BLN OF 3.45% DEBENTURES DUE APRIL 4, 2028; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Return on Common Shareholder Equity 17%

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial services and products to individual, small business, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company has market cap of $36.96 billion. The firm operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S. It has a 9.43 P/E ratio. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; and Capital Markets.

Among 3 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY has $8300 highest and $76.1000 lowest target. $78.70’s average target is 28.11% above currents $61.43 stock price. YY had 5 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura upgraded the shares of YY in report on Thursday, May 30 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, August 20.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03 million for 21.04 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

