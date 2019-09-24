Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered Stake in Yy (YY) as Market Valuation Declined; American International Group Has Lowered Its Position in Teradyne (TER) by $485,604 as Market Valuation Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $62. About 942,236 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (TER) by 2.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 10,332 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.34% . The institutional investor held 336,267 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.11M, down from 346,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Teradyne Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $58.71. About 1.54 million shares traded. Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) has risen 28.94% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical TER News: 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE INC – “DEMAND OUTLOOK FOR 2018 MOBILE DEVICE TEST CAPACITY DECLINED SHARPLY IN QUARTER”; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne: MiR Supplies Collaborative Autonomous Mobile Robots; 24/04/2018 – TERADYNE 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 43C; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne 1Q Rev $487.5M; 18/04/2018 APPLE IS SAID TO HAVE TERADYNE TEST POWER-MANAGEMENT CHIPS: EDN; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne, Corning and SK Hynix all said demand for smartphone parts is falling on Tuesday; 24/04/2018 – Teradyne: Demand Outlook for 2018 Mobile Device Test Capacity Declined Sharply in 1q; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE BUYS MOBILE INDUSTRIAL ROBOTS FOR EUR 121M; 25/04/2018 – TERADYNE PURCHASES PRIVATELY HELD MIR OF ODENSE; 25/04/2018 – Teradyne to Buy Mobile Industrial Robots

Analysts await Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.70 EPS, down 1.41% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.71 per share. TER’s profit will be $118.97M for 20.97 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual EPS reported by Teradyne, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.06% EPS growth.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 21.23 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

