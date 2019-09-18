Ward Ferry Management LTD Lowered Its Stake in Yy (YY) by $10.30 Million as Share Value Declined; Grandfield & Dodd Cut Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) as Shares Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 449,421 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Grandfield & Dodd Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grandfield & Dodd Llc sold 6,545 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 205,388 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.74M, down from 211,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grandfield & Dodd Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $306.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $72.47. About 3.96M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 14/05/2018 – Exxon Beaumont refinery overhauling coker, hydrotreater; 20/03/2018 – Exxon eyes Gulf of Mexico plastics plant; 14/03/2018 – ExxonMobil expects to resume paying Australian corporate tax in 2021; 24/04/2018 – U.S. top court curbs human rights claims against companies; 11/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS 84% BOOST IN P’NYANG RE; 26/04/2018 – EXXON, LUKOIL, GAZPROM, TOTAL NOT INTERESTED IN THIS BIDDING ROUND, ZARUBEZHNEFT MAY BID LATER -IRAQI OFFICIAL; 07/03/2018 – INSIGHT-Shakes and superstition: Exxon faces backlash in Papua New Guinea; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 11/05/2018 – Exxon boosts Baton Rouge refinery crude unit production; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N – PLANT’S SECOND TRAIN IS EXPECTED TO RESTART AS PRODUCTION IS INCREASED OVER TIME

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02M for 21.32 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Puxin Ltd by 934,600 shares to 2.44M shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Grandfield & Dodd Llc, which manages about $885.55M and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 9,850 shares to 293,539 shares, valued at $12.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 142,273 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Parsec Fin Management Incorporated has 0.98% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 206,638 shares. Provise Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.5% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stearns Services Group holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 30,887 shares. Lucas has invested 2.65% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Westpac Corp invested in 525,098 shares or 0% of the stock. Majedie Asset Limited reported 665,802 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 921,064 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs Incorporated reported 3.67M shares stake. Lincluden owns 32,037 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks invested in 657,207 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Company reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Maryland-based Maryland Capital has invested 0.93% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Auxier Asset Mgmt has 14,361 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Johnson Gru invested in 74,728 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants reported 41,375 shares.

