Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Its Yy (YY) Holding by $16.13 Million; Hologic (HOLX) Holder Glenview Capital Management Raised Its Holding by $40.54 Million as Stock Rose

Glenview Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Hologic Inc (HOLX) by 8.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glenview Capital Management Llc bought 844,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.39% . The hedge fund held 10.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $520.71 million, up from 9.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glenview Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Hologic Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $49.37. About 886,446 shares traded. Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) has risen 19.41% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.41% the S&P500. Some Historical HOLX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Hologic Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HOLX); 03/05/2018 – S&PGRBULLETIN: HOLOGIC RTGS UNAFFECTED BY WRITE-DOWN; 26/03/2018 – HOLOGIC INC HOLX.O : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM AMERICAS CONVICTION LIST; 02/05/2018 – HOLOGIC 2Q ADJ EPS 53C, EST. 53C; 09/05/2018 – Hologic at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – “Dancing with the Stars” host and cervical cancer survivor Erin Andrews fights to save lives; 25/04/2018 – HOLOGIC INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THINPREP INTEGRATED IMAGER, HOLOGIC IS ALSO LAUNCHING COMPASS STAINER IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – FDA Approval of ThinPrep® Integrated Imager Expands Automated Imaging for Pap Testing to More Labs; 27/03/2018 – Hologic Says FDA Approves New Innovations on Its 3Dimensions Mammography System; 19/04/2018 – Women Treated with Hologic’s NovaSure® Endometrial Ablation System in New Study Reported Higher Amenorrhea Rates than Those Treated with Minerva

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY Maintains Control Over Huya After This Transaction; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold HOLX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 253.74 million shares or 1.48% less from 257.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Assetmark Inc has invested 0% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 0% or 110,508 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Services Network Lc has 0.01% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 1,808 shares. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc reported 1.28M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru accumulated 223,354 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada reported 1,373 shares stake. Moreover, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 0% invested in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). 11,965 were accumulated by Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company. Piedmont Investment Inc reported 4,341 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Andra Ap holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) for 118,300 shares. Kistler owns 815 shares. Amp holds 0.02% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) or 78,822 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.07% in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX). Kentucky Retirement Ins Trust Fund accumulated 0.06% or 5,324 shares.

Glenview Capital Management Llc, which manages about $13.95 billion and $11.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hertz Global Hldgs Inc by 1.79M shares to 2.42M shares, valued at $42.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 655,065 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Nvent Electric Plc.