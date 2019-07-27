Ward Ferry Management LTD Lifted Its Position in Yy (YY) by $16.13 Million as Stock Declined; Mettler Toledo (MTD) Shareholder Page Arthur B Cut Its Stake

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,676 shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 02/04/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $595 FROM $580; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company's stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500.

More notable recent Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Overvalued Mettler Toledo Deserves A Pullback – Seeking Alpha" on June 18, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: "Mettler-Toledo International Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire" published on July 10, 2019

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $60.25 million activity. The insider MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $4.78 million. 5,755 Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares with value of $3.83M were sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00M. Chu Wah-Hui had sold 384 shares worth $255,744. Vadala Shawn sold $448,900 worth of stock or 670 shares. Shares for $735,900 were sold by SALICE THOMAS P on Tuesday, February 12.