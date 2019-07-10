Ward Ferry Management LTD Increases Stake in Yy (YY); Home Depot (HD) Holding Raised by Founders Capital Management Llc

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 419,012 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Founders Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Founders Capital Management Llc bought 1,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,955 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, up from 40,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Founders Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $209.15. About 1.48 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Amazon-Proof Retailers – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “S&P 500 Earnings Expectations As Low As 2016 – Let’s Compare The Periods – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Its Real Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 88,857 are owned by Aureus Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Martin Company Tn has 10,263 shares for 0.59% of their portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 22,441 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Estabrook Capital Management holds 0% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 26,820 shares. Meridian Mngmt has 1.04% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 10,967 shares. Hl Services Ltd Com, Kentucky-based fund reported 1.37M shares. Crawford Counsel holds 2.69% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 469,969 shares. Round Table Svcs Ltd Liability holds 0.1% or 1,507 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0.7% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 2.86 million shares. Wms Prtn Limited Company reported 0.31% stake. Bright Rock Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 2.38% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Reliance Of Delaware holds 0.72% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 23,395 shares. Town And Country Commercial Bank And Trust Dba First Bankers Trust has invested 1.74% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 2,000 were accumulated by Wealthtrust Axiom Lc. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma holds 3,949 shares.

Founders Capital Management Llc, which manages about $193.00 million and $272.68M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Pfd (NYSE:SWJ) by 17,080 shares to 61,946 shares, valued at $1.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Fang Holdings (SFUN) Reports Q1 Loss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on June 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Samsung Elec says Q2 operating profit likely 56% down y/y – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Progressive’s (PGR) May Earnings Plunge Y/Y As Expenses Rise – Nasdaq” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About YY Inc (YY) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “We Did The Math FNI Can Go To $42 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.