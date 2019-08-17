Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding by $12.80 Million; Eidelman Virant Capital Has Raised Its Seachange Intl (SEAC) Holding by $303,000

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 52,434 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.80B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $30.01. About 400,366 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Investments invested in 0% or 8,136 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 224,399 shares. Virtu Fincl Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bridgeway Capital Management reported 267,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Federated Inc Pa holds 0% or 1,104 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock reported 657,485 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Street holds 39,799 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 3,009 shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 168 shares in its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Com stated it has 2.02M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caprock Group holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 21,960 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc has 0.05% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 129,457 shares. Vigilant Capital invested in 25,000 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.70 million activity. SINGER KAREN bought $1.48M worth of stock. PONS ROBERT M had bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

