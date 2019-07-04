Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased Holding in Yy (YY) as Shares Declined; Broderick Brian C Has Boosted Its Apple (AAPL) Stake by $543,753 as Valuation Rose

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 2,877 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,037 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.12M, up from 45,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $940.51B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $204.41. About 11.12 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/05/2018 – Will Goodbody: BREAKING: Apple’s announced it will not be proceeding with plans to build an €850m data centre in Athenry, Co; 10/05/2018 – ? Apple scraps Irish data […]; 10/04/2018 – Apple says it’s now globally powered with 100 percent clean energy; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 13/03/2018 – Fitbit targets the young in tech tussle with Apple; 07/05/2018 – CHINESE CUSTOMS SAYS STEPPING UP QUARANTINE CHECKS ON U.S. APPLE, LOG IMPORTS; 11/04/2018 – Oliver Schusser will be the new vice president of Apple Music and international content; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR; 02/04/2018 – Zuckerberg strikes back at Apple boss; 26/03/2018 – Apple iPhone: Let’s Hope Average Prices Decline, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $70.74. About 838,023 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Gold rises ahead Trump-Xi meeting; set to post 6th weekly gain – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ciena (CIEN) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Chinese Stocks: Value Stocks or Traps? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intercontinental Exchange’s (ICE) May Volume Declines Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Roche Hldg Ltd Adr (RHHBY) by 26,452 shares to 41,315 shares, valued at $1.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.