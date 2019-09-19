Ward Ferry Management LTD Increased 58 Com (WUBA) Stake by $14.99 Million; Stock Value Declined; As White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Share Price Rose, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership Has Cut Holding by $1.02 Million

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $55.73. About 455,295 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 3.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership sold 998 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The hedge fund held 25,840 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $26.40M, down from 26,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $3 during the last trading session, reaching $1085. About 16,459 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance; 02/05/2018 – White Mountains Insurance 1Q Loss $48.0M; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 02/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS 1Q ADJ BOOK VALUE/SHR $903; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 22/04/2018 – DJ White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WTM); 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181058: White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd.; ABRY Partners VIII, L.P; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY A MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Acquire a Majority Stake in NSM Insurance Group

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 18 investors sold WTM shares while 73 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 2.69 million shares or 0.03% more from 2.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 2,454 shares. Comerica Bancorp has 0.01% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 683 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 416 shares. Moreover, River Road Asset Mngmt Lc has 1.26% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 63,406 shares. Atlanta L L C accumulated 98,154 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd accumulated 6,232 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp holds 129,983 shares. Ajo Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,766 shares. Boston Prns owns 164,923 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. California Pub Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 1,673 shares. Victory Mngmt has 0.23% invested in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) for 109,657 shares. 350 were reported by Hyman Charles D. State Street Corporation stated it has 55,843 shares. 441 were accumulated by State Of Wisconsin Board. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability reported 3,921 shares.

