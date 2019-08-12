Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Position in Yy (YY); West Oak Capital Decreased Holding in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $593,370

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.38. About 362,039 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc

West Oak Capital Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 81.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Oak Capital Llc sold 10,410 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 2,330 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133,000, down from 12,740 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Oak Capital Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $85.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $70.55. About 1.77 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Is in the Eye of U.S.-China Storm Again; 12/03/2018 – Trump halts Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm; 06/03/2018 – Terence Mills: Exclusive: Secretive U.S. security panel discussing Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid; 12/03/2018 – CFIUS TELLS BROADCOM IT’S IN VIOLATION OF INTERIM ORDER – CNBC; 18/04/2018 – QUALCOMM OFFERED AFFECTED EMPLOYEES SUPPORTIVE SEVERANCE PLANS; 13/03/2018 – Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said the Trump administration made the right call blocking Broadcom’s bid to buy Qualcomm; 09/03/2018 – Intel Has Considered Broadcom Bid If Qualcomm Deal Goes Through: Report — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 – BROADCOM REITERATES QUALCOMM DID NOT INFORM OWN HOLDERS OR BROA; 29/03/2018 – CORRECT: QUALCOMM CEO RECEIVED 665.9M VOTES FOR BOARD

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Tsushin owns 13,303 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. 14,070 were reported by Schulhoff &. Ironwood Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 850 shares. Rodgers Brothers owns 8,889 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 0.3% or 48,450 shares. Aviance Management Limited Liability owns 132,346 shares. Intact Investment Management has 0.32% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 158,000 shares. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware reported 15,354 shares. 55,182 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Invests. Cambiar Invsts Limited reported 572,383 shares. Twin Tree Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 60,373 shares. 592,650 were reported by Oregon Employees Retirement Fund. Weiss Multi stated it has 65,000 shares. Summit Securities Gru Limited Liability Com has invested 1.82% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Martin And Tn owns 18,276 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

