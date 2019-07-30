Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Position in Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH); Appleton Partners Has Boosted Holding in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) as Shares Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.67% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $32.08. About 117,571 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 23.37% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.80% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Appleton Partners Inc increased its stake in Svb Finl Group Com (SIVB) by 11.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc bought 2,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.00% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,172 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.38M, up from 21,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Svb Finl Group Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.83B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $229.34. About 77,559 shares traded. SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) has declined 28.11% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.54% the S&P500. Some Historical SIVB News: 27/03/2018 – SVB Financial Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 3; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms SVB Financial and Silicon Valley Bank Unit, Including A3 Long-Term Issuer Rating for Bank; 08/03/2018 Moody’s Affirms Svb’s Ratings, Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s: SVB Niche Model With Focus on Areas Like Venture Capital Provides Low-Cost Deposits; 08/05/2018 – SVB Financial Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to its Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – DJ SVB Financial Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SIVB); 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial appoints Weebly CFO to board of directors; 08/05/2018 – SVB Fincl Group Appoints Kimberly Jabal, CFO of Weebly, to Its Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – SVB Financial Group Confirms Date And Time Of Quarterly Earnings Call; 07/04/2018 – SIGTARP: SVB Press Release – 4/7/2018

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 insider sale for $690,326 activity. The insider Clendening John S bought $199,007.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold SIVB shares while 159 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 1.45% less from 46.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Corporation has 453 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Lc stated it has 0.02% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 15,200 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 13,170 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mgmt Lc holds 2,150 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Los Angeles Cap & Equity Research reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). Security Natl Tru holds 400 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) for 53 shares. Washington Trust reported 20,618 shares stake. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 10 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) or 69 shares. Parkside Fincl Bank And has invested 0.01% in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). 175,000 are owned by Davis Cap Limited Liability. 951 were accumulated by Welch And Forbes Lc.

Appleton Partners Inc, which manages about $6.06B and $754.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc Cl A (NASDAQ:FB) by 28,111 shares to 13,587 shares, valued at $2.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr Tr Unit (SPY) by 3,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,726 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd F (VEA).