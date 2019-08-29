Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Holding in Yy (YY); Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position Lifted by Bellecapital International Ltd

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 272.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 7,108 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 9,713 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08 million, up from 2,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.84. About 6.41M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/04/2018 – Carl Muhlstein: Rumors Swell as $DIS Prepares for $FOXA Deal. Silverstein to Buy @ABC’s #UpperWestSide #NYC Campus for $1B; 24/05/2018 – Cramer points to a famous Babe Ruth quote to support his point about comparing Netflix with Disney; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS; 06/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney; 12/04/2018 – New, Re-Imagined ESPN App – with ESPN+ Direct-to-Consumer Streaming Service – Launches to Sports Fans Today; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N – “; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY’S IGER: FOX SEARCHLIGHT TO CONTINUE AFTER MERGER

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.01. About 667,929 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Entergy’s (ETR) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NetApp (NTAP) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Alliant Energy’s (LNT) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Fresenius Medical (FMS) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “OSI Systems (OSIS) Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69 million and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 23,248 shares to 83,256 shares, valued at $5.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,299 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,725 shares, and cut its stake in Pra Health Sciences Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Harvey Investment Limited Liability Corp holds 5,604 shares. Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 0.56% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 15,083 shares. Azimuth Mgmt Lc holds 122,729 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag invested in 40,195 shares. 14,102 are held by Homrich Berg. Ci Investments accumulated 286,800 shares. Boltwood Cap holds 1.66% or 22,879 shares. Murphy Pohlad Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 23,025 shares. Van Eck Assocs Corp owns 498,091 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Putnam Fl Invest Mngmt Comm accumulated 146,781 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd reported 1.3% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St Germain D J has 1.58% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). St James Investment Com Lc has 251,358 shares for 2.56% of their portfolio. 1.33 million were reported by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Icm Asset Mgmt Wa holds 0.97% or 11,405 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney’s Perpetual Growth Machine – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Dow’s 100-point jump highlighted by gains in shares of UnitedHealth, Nike – MarketWatch” published on August 28, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Disney May Disrupt Netflix, But Take Your Time With DIS Stock – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Walt Disney Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Disney’s Avengers Spell Endgame For Netflix – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.