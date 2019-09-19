Ward Ferry Management LTD Holds Holding in 58 Com (WUBA); As Keycorp New (KEY) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Cibc World Markets Has Cut Its Holding

Cibc World Markets Inc decreased its stake in Keycorp New (KEY) by 17.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc sold 21,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 98,355 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, down from 119,391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Keycorp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.06. About 2.80M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/04/2018 – Olin Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 30/04/2018 – Hexcel Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Takes Var Rtg Acts On Five KeyCorp Student Loan Trusts; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 14/05/2018 – Watts Water Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 23/04/2018 – KEYCORP KEY.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q Rev $1.55B; 25/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $56.29. About 320,403 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zeke Limited Com has invested 0.24% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sterling Cap Management Limited Co invested 0.01% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 52,750 shares stake. Essex Financial Services accumulated 37,022 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0.03% stake. Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv, Indiana-based fund reported 10,500 shares. New York-based Blackrock Inc has invested 0.06% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.05% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 194,449 shares. Profund Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 33,890 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cambridge Investment Rech Advsr reported 0.01% stake. King Wealth reported 16,058 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com has 150,364 shares. First Bancorp Of Omaha invested 0.19% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Cibc World Mkts Corporation invested in 0.03% or 195,600 shares. Albion Fincl Ut accumulated 463,635 shares.

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $22.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (Put) (NYSE:CPG) by 484,400 shares to 1.45M shares, valued at $4.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, for a total of 87,778 shares, and has risen its stake in Crescent Pt Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG).