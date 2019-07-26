Ward Ferry Management LTD Holding in Yy (YY) Has Raised by $16.13 Million as Share Price Declined; Ngam Advisors LP Stake in Ecolab (ECL) Has Trimmed by $2.98 Million as Stock Price Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $64.32. About 1.08 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Ngam Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ngam Advisors Lp sold 16,941 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 253,374 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.73M, down from 270,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ngam Advisors Lp who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $199.09. About 326,467 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 22.95% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.01 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.41 earnings per share, up 11.02% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.27 per share. ECL’s profit will be $406.42M for 35.30 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual earnings per share reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.89% EPS growth.