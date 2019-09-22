Ward Ferry Management LTD Holding In 58 Com (WUBA) Was Boosted; As Yy (YY) Share Price Declined, River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Trimmed Its Stake

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 14.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 16,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 101,377 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.06M, down from 117,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $63.23. About 1.11 million shares traded or 7.45% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY Announced Huya Subsidiary Received Strategic Investment from Tencent; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22 million shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 883,264 shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q REV. $393.0M, EST. $371.1M; 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB2.78 (US$0.43); 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N -QTRLY NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS WERE RMB2.05 (US$0.33); 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “58.com Creates New President of International Business Role and Appoints Chief Financial Officer – PRNewswire” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) Be Disappointed With Their 37% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “WUBA: Craigslist On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sina Corp/China (NASDAQ:SINA) by 30,950 shares to 178,806 shares, valued at $7.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gw Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 62,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 21.65 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 20, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dell Technologies (DELL) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Does YY Still Have Room to Run After Its 30% Rally This Year? – Nasdaq” on March 26, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YY +1.4% as UBS joins bulls on parade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 20, 2019.