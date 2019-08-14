Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lifted Position in Yy (YY) by $16.13 Million; Mackay Shields Position in J2 Global (JCOM) Has Lifted by $4.37 Million as Share Value Rose

Mackay Shields Llc increased its stake in J2 Global Inc (JCOM) by 281.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc bought 50,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.08% . The institutional investor held 68,841 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.96 million, up from 18,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in J2 Global Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.63. About 180,390 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 08/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 15/05/2018 – Arrowmark Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in J2 Global; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Rev $280.6M; 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 Campaigner® Launches Landing Pages to Help Marketers Take Customer Engagement One Click Further; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71 million, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $52.44. About 740,360 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 08/03/2018 – YY RAISED ABOUT US$461.6M IN FINANCING ROUND WITH TENCENT; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03 billion and $13.79B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 23,519 shares to 207,721 shares, valued at $11.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp by 1,089 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,132 shares, and cut its stake in Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold JCOM shares while 82 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 46.95 million shares or 0.46% less from 47.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 8,552 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 20,151 were accumulated by Brown Advisory. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). 440,371 are held by Charles Schwab Invest Mgmt Inc. Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.13% or 9,608 shares. Stifel Corporation reported 0.05% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Macquarie holds 0.2% or 1.34M shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 90,496 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp invested in 86 shares. First Citizens Comml Bank Communication holds 4,706 shares. Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability holds 6,629 shares. 36 are owned by Pathstone Family Office Lc. 16,014 were reported by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 7,255 shares.