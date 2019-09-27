Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Lifted 58 Com (WUBA) Position by $14.99 Million; U.S. Bancorp (USB) Shareholder Adams Express Company Upped Holding by $1.87 Million

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51.57. About 515,662 shares traded. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 10/05/2018 – finzine: $WUBA $MS Jeneration Capital Raising New $800 Million Fund, Sources Say via; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN WAS 90.5% COMPARED WITH 89.9% IN SAME QUARTER OF 2016; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM SEES 2Q REV. RMB3.1B-RMB3.2B; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19); 07/03/2018 58.COM 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 56C, EST. 26C

Adams Express Company increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 8.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 36,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 483,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.31M, up from 447,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $55.57. About 4.49M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C; 18/04/2018 – U.S. BANCORP 1Q EPS 96C, EST. 95C; 19/03/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends; 23/04/2018 – DJ US Bancorp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USB); 04/04/2018 – Little Harbor Advisors, LLC Launches the LHA Market State™ U.S. Tactical ETF (Ticker Symbol: MSUS); 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 27/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – RICHARD DAVIS, FORMERLY OF U.S. BANCORP, HAS BEEN ADDED TO SLATE ALONG WITH COMPANY’S EXISTING DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Fincl reported 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Haverford Communications invested in 1.69 million shares. Farr Miller Washington Limited Dc invested in 0.21% or 47,793 shares. Alethea Cap Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 0.18% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Company accumulated 0.03% or 16,025 shares. 96,244 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co. Gw Henssler & Associates Limited holds 263,801 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt holds 253,179 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. First Bankshares Of Omaha reported 474,804 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0.15% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 328,840 shares. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Communication Ltd Liability has invested 2.07% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Michigan-based Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi has invested 0.05% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Sandy Spring Fincl Bank invested 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Tarbox Family Office stated it has 0.81% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture Plc Class A (NYSE:ACN) by 20,400 shares to 126,600 shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP) by 15,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,700 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. Class C.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.