Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Holding by $12.80 Million as Stock Value Declined; Premier (PINC) Stake Held by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Premier Inc. (PINC) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 10,196 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.65% . The institutional investor held 470,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.23 million, up from 460,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Premier Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 376,282 shares traded. Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has risen 4.62% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PINC News: 07/05/2018 – PREMIER INC – GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL 2018 NON-GAAP ADJUSTED FULLY DISTRIBUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE HAS BEEN NARROWED TO A RANGE OF $2.24 TO $2.28; 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Rev $425.3M; 14/05/2018 – Premier Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Premier Inc. Launches Physician Enterprise Collaborative; 15/03/2018 – More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of lnjectable Narcotics; 31/05/2018 – Merck and Premier Inc. Collaborating to Help Reduce Clostridium difficile (C. diff) Infection; 15/03/2018 More than 96 Percent of Premier Health Systems Report Moderate to Severe Shortages of Injectable Narcotics; 20/04/2018 – DJ Premier Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PINC); 07/05/2018 – Premier 3Q Loss/Shr $1.93; 16/04/2018 – Premier Creates Purchased Services Database with More Than $125 Billion in Spend Information

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) by 10.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 266,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.07% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.10M, up from 2.65M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Noah Hldgs Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.17% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $30. About 438,993 shares traded. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 06/03/2018 Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $111M; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video); 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q Adj EPS 48c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Noah Holdings -5.0% after Q4 transaction value drops – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows Of Monday – Benzinga” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Noah Holdings: Camsing’s Fraud Poses Concerns On Risk Control – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

