Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Its Holding in Yy (YY) by $16.13 Million; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stock Value Rose, Wellington Shields Capital Management Has Cut Its Position

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc sold 12,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,404 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.72 million, down from 75,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $349.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $131.74. About 479,885 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/05/2018 – Since 2011, Johnson & Johnson’s sales have declined 20%. So, the 124-year-old brand is relaunching its baby-care products with more natural ingredients to appeal to health-conscious millennial moms; 17/04/2018 – J&J – DISCUSSIONS REGARDING SPECIFIC FUTURE ACTIONS IN GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN ARE ONGOING; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 16/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS CO, JANSSEN EXPECTED TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS IN H2 2018 FOR STUDY OF SECONDARY STROKE PREVENTION; 02/04/2018 – J J EXPORTERS LTD JJEX.BO – APPROVAL OF RESIGNATION LETTER FROM S N JHUNJHUNWALA, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 09/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: J&J says average prices paid for its drugs declined; feds will use false claims to crack down on opioid abuse; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – J&J Re-Launches Baby Care Line Amid Growing Consumer Concerns About Cancer-Causing Talc; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY SALES $81.0B TO $81.8B

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $64.52. About 66,966 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE

Wellington Shields Capital Management Llc, which manages about $901.02M and $587.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdw Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) by 3,925 shares to 7,750 shares, valued at $747,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Holding Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Johnson & Johnson: Getting Attractive As It Sinks Towards $130 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 20, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SHOP, NFLX, JNJ – Investorplace.com” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Johnson & Johnson Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Johnson & Johnson Kickstarts Big Pharma Earnings – Benzinga” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.31 billion for 16.47 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Planning Advsr Limited invested in 41,217 shares. Midas Mngmt reported 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Utd Automobile Association owns 1.91 million shares. 19,018 were reported by Eqis Capital Mgmt. Montag A & Assoc holds 2.13% or 164,615 shares. Monarch Cap Mgmt reported 3.22% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Penobscot has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Marco Inv Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 29,930 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.96% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Connable Office has invested 0.63% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Crestwood Advsr Group Ltd Llc holds 218,706 shares or 2.19% of its portfolio. Moreover, Factory Mutual Insurance has 1.5% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Mgmt has invested 0.41% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Girard Ptnrs Ltd invested 1.74% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Moreover, C M Bidwell & Assoc has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 203 shares.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “AZZ Q1 Earnings & Revenues Beat Estimates, Bookings Down Y/Y – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YY – Winner Of The Turning Live Streaming Industry – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Twitter (TWTR) Q2 Earnings Up Y/Y, User Growth Aids Revenues – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Logitech (LOGI) Q1 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PayPal (PYPL) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.