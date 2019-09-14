Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Increased Holding in 58 Com (WUBA) by $14.99 Million; Veeva Sys (VEEV) Valuation Rose While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in 58 Com Inc (WUBA) by 24.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 241,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.77% . The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $76.14 million, up from 983,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in 58 Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.75% or $2.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.62. About 1.55 million shares traded or 85.46% up from the average. 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) has declined 15.08% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WUBA News: 23/05/2018 – 58.COM 1Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS 33C, EST. 22C; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q Rev $2.47B; 23/05/2018 – 58.com 1Q EPS 19c; 07/05/2018 – JENERATION CAPITAL WELCOMES JASON TAN AS PARTNER AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER; 09/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N : BENCHMARK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 23/05/2018 – Correct: 58.com 1Q Rev $393M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB3.69 (US$0.56); 07/03/2018 – 58.COM 4Q REV. $423.1M, EST. $408.6M; 07/03/2018 – 58.COM SEES REV. FOR 1Q RMB2.29B- RMB2.39B; 23/05/2018 – 58.COM INC WUBA.N – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS ATTRIBUTABLE TO ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS RMB1.17 (US$0.19)

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 2,057 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.88% . The institutional investor held 6,854 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.11M, down from 8,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $3.08 during the last trading session, reaching $139.82. About 1.91M shares traded or 28.31% up from the average. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 120.73% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 120.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 30/05/2018 – New Veeva Vault Training Provides Life Sciences a Modern Cloud Application for Effective Role-based Training; 24/04/2018 – Veeva Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Nuvolo Names Veeva Systems Executive Dan Goldsmith to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $826 MLN TO $830 MLN; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 20/03/2018 – Veeva to Establish Major Regional Office in Columbus, Ohio; 07/05/2018 – Veeva Announces Merck’s Expanded Use of Veeva CRM for Latin America and Asia Pacific

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $515.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15,513 shares to 63,146 shares, valued at $3.02M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Specialized Portfol (VIG) by 4,187 shares in the quarter, for a total of 227,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.48, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold VEEV shares while 154 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 108.92 million shares or 0.04% less from 108.97 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 4,000 shares. Macroview Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 25 shares. Moreover, De Burlo Gru has 2.57% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 81,150 shares. Brinker Cap Incorporated owns 18,180 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.01% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) for 7,861 shares. New England Private Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 1,258 shares. 244,286 are held by Credit Suisse Ag. Melvin Capital Mngmt LP holds 0.99% or 600,000 shares in its portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv owns 260,000 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Natixis reported 280,826 shares. 4,000 are held by Eulav Asset Management. 123,200 are owned by Cibc Corporation. Lenox Wealth stated it has 188 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.41 EPS, up 17.14% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.35 per share. VEEV’s profit will be $60.67M for 85.26 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Veeva Systems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Is a Great Market Barometer – Nasdaq” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veeva adds pharma exec to board – Seeking Alpha” published on August 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veeva Systems EPS beats by $0.06, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Alvotech Selects Veeva Vault QMS to Modernize Quality Processes – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding 58.com (NYSE:WUBA) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “58.com Reports Second Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – PRNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “58.com Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about 58.com Inc. (NYSE:WUBA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “58.com’s Zhuan Zhuan Used-Goods Trading Platform Secures US$300 Million in Financing – PRNewswire” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “58.com Inc (WUBA) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 149,300 shares to 1.07M shares, valued at $74.80M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.