Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted Yy (YY) Stake by $16.13 Million; Blue Edge Capital Has Lifted Altria Group (MO) Position

Blue Edge Capital Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 0.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Edge Capital Llc bought 13 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,079 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $234.28M, up from 4,066 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Edge Capital Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $89.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.75 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 5.25% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 16/05/2018 – Altria May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: AS LONG AS CANNABIS IS ILLEGAL, NOT INTERESTED; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: GERALD BALILES RETIRING FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 20/03/2018 – ALTRIA UNIT’S APPLICATION TO FDA FOR COPENHAGEN® SNUFF FINE CUT; 10/05/2018 – Altria to Host Webcast of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 18.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd bought 192,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.48% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.22M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $102.71M, up from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.36% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.73. About 1.22 million shares traded or 9.54% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4.

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $122,481 activity.

Blue Edge Capital Llc, which manages about $153.03M and $263.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 4,282 shares to 45,872 shares, valued at $3.71B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Total World Stock Ind (VT) by 7,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,332 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).