Ward Ferry Management LTD Has Boosted By $16.13 Million Its Yy (YY) Position; Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 18.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ward Ferry Management Ltd acquired 192,077 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 22.02%. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd holds 1.22 million shares with $102.71M value, up from 1.03M last quarter. Yy Inc now has $4.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.24. About 1.12 million shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 17/05/2018 – YY Announces Full Exercise of Over-allotment Option in HUYA Inc.’s Initial Public Offering; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million

Guaranty Bancshares Inc (GNTY) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.37, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 23 institutional investors increased and opened new stock positions, while 18 reduced and sold positions in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 2.50 million shares, up from 2.48 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Guaranty Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 16 Increased: 19 New Position: 4.

More notable recent Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend Nasdaq:GNTY – GlobeNewswire” published on March 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 26, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on March 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Thb Asset Management holds 0.66% of its portfolio in Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for 154,623 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owns 200,000 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rmb Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 198,275 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.14% in the stock. Penn Capital Management Co Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 38,017 shares.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides an array of relationship-driven commercial and consumer banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Texas. The company has market cap of $349.23 million. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings accounts; and personal loans, line of credit, SBA loans, and real estate loans, as well as mortgage warehouse loans and credit cards. It has a 15.61 P/E ratio. The firm also provides mortgage, trust, and wealth management services and products; and online and mobile banking, online cash management, and treasury management services.

The stock increased 0.87% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 7,927 shares traded. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) has 0.00% since August 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTY News: 22/05/2018 – Independent Bank Group, Inc. To Acquire Guaranty Bancorp; 10/04/2018 First Citizens Issues Clarification on Milwaukee Area Guaranty Bank Branches

Analysts await Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.57 EPS, up 23.91% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.46 per share. GNTY’s profit will be $6.59 million for 13.25 P/E if the $0.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.62% EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $3.14 million activity.