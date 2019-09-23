Ward Ferry Management LTD Decreased Yy (YY) Position by $10.30 Million; Stock Price Declined; Pure Financial Advisors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed as Share Value Rose

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80 million, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.03 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $62.25. About 398,453 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M; 06/03/2018 – YY INC YY.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $180 FROM $127; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 09/04/2018 – Huya Is a Unit of Nasdaq-Listed YY Inc; 08/03/2018 – YY INC – TOTAL AMOUNT RAISED IN LATEST ROUND BY HUYA IS ABOUT $461.6 MLN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED

Pure Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.97% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pure Financial Advisors Inc sold 2,732 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 20,097 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.98 million, down from 22,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $989.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $219. About 9.30M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – Apple: Hope for an ‘iTV’ Springs Eternal — Barrons.com; 07/04/2018 – SAUDI CROWN PRINCE MEETS TIM COOK AT APPLE HEADQUARTERS; 26/04/2018 – China is a vital market both for sales of Apple products and for Apple’s supply chain; 14/03/2018 – France Plans Legal Action Against Apple And Google For Unfair Business Practices — MarketWatch; 14/03/2018 – France to sue Apple and Google over developer fees; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK: APPLE PAY USERS DOUBLED, TRANSACTIONS TRIPLED YOY; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT DID 756 SUPPLIER FACILITY ASSESSMENTS IN 2017; 07/03/2018 – Apple’s tight-knit relationships with Chinese suppliers are unlikely to be threatened by trade barriers, according to GBH analyst Dan Ives; 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 02/04/2018 – Facebook’s Zuckerberg Hits Back at `Glib’ Comments by Apple CEO

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tal Education Group (NYSE:XRS) by 216,000 shares to 2.52 million shares, valued at $96.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.02 million for 21.32 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual EPS reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.35 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $557.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IEFA) by 20,674 shares to 181,687 shares, valued at $11.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 3,141 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,281 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).