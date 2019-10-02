Ward Ferry Management LTD Cut Yy (YY) Stake by $10.30 Million; Toth Financial Advisory Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Holding by $512,281; Stock Declined

Ward Ferry Management Ltd decreased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 12.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ward Ferry Management Ltd sold 149,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 1.07M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $74.80M, down from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ward Ferry Management Ltd who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $57.16. About 837,574 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M; 10/05/2018 – Chinese gaming firm Huya prices IPO in New York at $12 per share; 05/03/2018 – YY 4Q Net $113.8M; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC SEES 1Q NET REV. 3B YUAN TO 3.15B YUAN, EST. 3.08B YUAN; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 21/05/2018 – CITI NAMED SUCCESSOR DEPOSITARY BANK FOR YY INC.’S SPONSORED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q NET REV. $557.4M, EST. $550.9M

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 17.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought 6,653 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 45,142 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.49 million, up from 38,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $81.22. About 2.96 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 28/03/2018 – Dominion Energy’s IDR Affirmed at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 30/04/2018 – MFS Utilities Fund Adds CMS Energy, Exits Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Statement in Response to U.S. Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals Atlantic Coast Pipeline Order

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Windsor Limited Liability Corp holds 2,799 shares. Trustmark Bank Department has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Glenmede Na stated it has 285,988 shares. Johnson Gp Incorporated reported 12,851 shares. Grimes And Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 10,916 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 5,920 shares. Town & Country National Bank & Trust & Tru Communications Dba First Bankers Tru Communications owns 32,449 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Provise Mgmt Gp Ltd Co stated it has 0.19% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 92,697 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.22% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Acg Wealth owns 0.25% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 23,728 shares. Bessemer Grp accumulated 24,438 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.05% or 86,503 shares. Iberiabank Corp stated it has 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Toth Financial Advisory Corp, which manages about $319.42M and $447.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (Call) (NYSE:CVS) by 90,515 shares to 200 shares, valued at $11,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 58,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,102 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (NYSE:MKC).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Kroger (NYSE:KR) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Director of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D), Michael Szymanczyk, Just Bought 4805% More Shares – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Virginia Customers to Benefit from Transformed Energy Grid, Improved Service – PRNewswire” published on September 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.69 million activity.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd, which manages about $972.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Puxin Ltd by 934,600 shares to 2.44 million shares, valued at $15.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “YY +2.2% as Huatai upgrades to Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “YY’s Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on March 05, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “YY Reports First Quarter 2019 Unaudited Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 28, 2019. More interesting news about YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “YY Inc. Prices Offering of US$850 Million Convertible Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Analysts await YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) to report earnings on November, 11. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 58.52% or $1.03 from last year’s $1.76 per share. YY’s profit will be $59.03 million for 19.58 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by YY Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.67% negative EPS growth.