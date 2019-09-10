Ward Ferry Management LTD Boosted Its Noah Hldgs LTD (NOAH) Stake; BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL ORDI (BEVVF) Sellers Decreased By 31.9% Their Shorts

BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL INC ORDI (OTCMKTS:BEVVF) had a decrease of 31.9% in short interest. BEVVF’s SI was 14,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.9% from 21,000 shares previously. With 5,300 avg volume, 3 days are for BEE VECTORING TECHNOLOGIES INTL INC ORDI (OTCMKTS:BEVVF)’s short sellers to cover BEVVF’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.16% or $0.0193 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1916. About 16,585 shares traded or 54.97% up from the average. Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc. (OTCMKTS:BEVVF) has 0.00% since September 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ward Ferry Management Ltd increased Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH) stake by 10.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ward Ferry Management Ltd acquired 266,700 shares as Noah Hldgs Ltd (NOAH)’s stock declined 40.07%. The Ward Ferry Management Ltd holds 2.91M shares with $141.10M value, up from 2.65 million last quarter. Noah Hldgs Ltd now has $1.83B valuation. The stock decreased 3.45% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $29.96. About 659,123 shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) has declined 37.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical NOAH News: 15/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited to Announce First Quarter 2018 Financial Result on Tuesday, May 29, 2018; 29/05/2018 – HONG KONG SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES NOAH HOLDINGS (HONG KONG); 30/04/2018 – Noah Holdings Limited Files FY2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 06/03/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 4Q EPS 42c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Net $42.8M; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q EPS 71c; 10/04/2018 – NOAH HOLDINGS LTD NOAH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $52; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Adj EPS 68c; 29/05/2018 – Noah Holdings Ltd. 1Q Rev $132.5M; 22/03/2018 – Noah Holdings’ Lam Is Taking Long View on China (Video)

Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc., through its subsidiary, Bee Vectoring Technology Inc., focuses on the control of pests, and enhancement of crops and ornamentals through the use of biological controls in various application processes. The company has market cap of $14.54 million. It develops bee vectoring technology, which is used for crops, such as strawberries, sunflowers, apples, tomatoes, canola crops, blueberries, and other crops. It currently has negative earnings. The firm is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

More notable recent Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price Is Up 93% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Noah Holdings Limited Announces Unaudited Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) CEO Jingbo Wang on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “One Thing To Remember About The Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) Share Price – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.